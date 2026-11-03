Stella Huangfu joined the University of Sydney in 2006. She received her PhD in Economics from the University of Toronto in 2007. Her research interests are monetary economics and theory on frictional markets. Her work has been published in top journals including the Journal of Economic Theory, International Economic Review, and European Economic Review.

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