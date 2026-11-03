Stella Huangfu
- Associate Professor, School of Economics, University of Sydney
Stella Huangfu joined the University of Sydney in 2006. She received her PhD in Economics from the University of Toronto in 2007. Her research interests are monetary economics and theory on frictional markets. Her work has been published in top journals including the Journal of Economic Theory, International Economic Review, and European Economic Review.
DEGREES
Ph.D., Economics, University of Toronto, 2007
M.A., Economics, University of Toronto, 2002
EMPLOYMENT
Associate Professor, School of Economics, University of Sydney, 2022 - present
Senior Lecturer, School of Economics, University of Sydney, 2012- 2021
Lecturer, Discipline of Economics, University of Sydney, 2006 - 2011Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney
- 2007 University of Toronto, PhD 2002 University of Toronto, Master of Arts in Economics
- 2021 A Macroeconomic Theory of Banking Oligopoly, European Economic Review 2021 Money and Costly Credit, Journal of Money, Credit and Banking 2021 Travellers' Prior Knowledge and Search Advertising, Tourism Analysis 2020 The Role of Frictions in the Long-Run Relationships Between Inflation, Unemployment and Capital, European Economic Review 2018 Inflation and Real Wage Dispersion: A Model of Frictional Markets, Macroeconomic Dynamics 2018 The Effects of Inflation on Market Participation and Search Intensity, Economic Record 2011 Private Money and Bank Runs, Canadian Journal of Economics 2011 Contingent Prices and Money, International Economic Review 2010 Competitive Search Equilibrium with Private Information on Monetary Shocks, The B.E. Journal of Macroeconomics 2007 Competitive Search Equilibrium in Monetary Economies, Journal of Economic Theory
- 2021 Banking System Competition and the Macro-economy Role: Chieft Investigator Funding Source: Australian Research Council
- Macroeconomic Theory (140102) Financial Economics (140207) Macroeconomics (Incl. Monetary And Fiscal Theory) (140212)
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