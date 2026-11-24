MENAFN - The Conversation) In 167 B.C.E., on the 25th day of the Hebrew month of Kislev, the Greek king Antiochos IV Epiphanes entered the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem. According to tradition, he converted the sanctuary to a temple to Zeus. More broadly, Antiochos outlawed Jewish customs, including dietary laws, circumcision and observing the Sabbath.

The name Epiphanes meant“manifest,” implying the king was a god on Earth, but Jewish sources called him“Epimanes”: madman.

Three years later, on the same day of the same month, Jews in Jerusalem scored a major victory against the Greeks, and the Temple was converted back to a Jewish place of worship. Rabbinic texts written much later described how one day's worth of oil, all that was left to rededicate the Temple, lasted for eight – the seeming miracle at the heart of the Hanukkah story.

The holiday's name means“dedication,” highlighting the temple's importance for Jewish cultures. This temple, in fact, was the second version, after the first place of worship to the Jewish deity was destroyed in 586 B.C.E..

As a scholar of the Bible and religions drawn from it, I am fascinated by the history of the two temples in Jerusalem, which are vital for understanding the background of Hanukkah.

The First Temple

In ancient West Asia, temples played a pivotal role in religion, politics, the economy and even family life. In many ways, for example, they functioned like modern banks, where taxes would be collected and storehouses of treasuries accumulated.

Temples also served as the house of the god or goddess worshipped there. At a temple at Ain Dara, in modern-day Syria, carvings of 10-foot-long (3-meter-long) footsteps represent a deity entering its abode. Several times, the Bible refers to the temple in Jerusalem as the“house of the LORD.”

The first major temple in Jerusalem is traditionally thought to have been built by King Solomon in the 10th century B.C.E. Nothing of Solomon's temple remains, but the Bible's Book of 1 Kings describes three main sections: an outer portico, a main hall and the“holy of holies,” an inner sanctuary.

The ancient Israelites' belief that God resided in that sanctuary was foundational to the often-bewildering sets of rituals performed at the Temple. These laws, laid out in the biblical Book of Leviticus, were designed to keep the divine abode ritually pure.

After all, if the most powerful being ever lived in the Temple, keeping it clean, and keeping God happy there, would be of paramount importance. When the divine presence settled in the Temple, biblical authors claimed, Jerusalem could not be destroyed.

After Solomon's reign, ancient Israel split into two kingdoms: Israel in the north, and Judah in the south, where Jerusalem lay. Assyrians, whose large empire lay to the east, conquered the north in the eighth century B.C.E., and before long, their armies tried to invade Jerusalem, too. They failed, fueling biblical writers' conviction that Jerusalem was inviolable so long as God lived there.

But over the years, the Bible describes religious observance in Judah growing lax. As the Book of Ezekiel tells it, God departed his dwelling, leaving it open to destruction by the Babylonians in 586 B.C.E.

The Second Temple

In the ancient world, many cultures believed that when a temple was destroyed, the god who dwelt there lost a battle. The victors tended to cart away images of the conquered cultures' deities, an act called“god-napping.” Some of those divinities would be absorbed into the conquering culture's traditions.

After Judah's defeat, its people were exiled to Babylon, where Iraq and Syria are today. Yet the exiled Judeans' traditions did not disappear. Instead, they found ways to innovate. In place of the Temple and the sacrifices made there, they built houses of worship called“synagogues” and developed new services and prayers.

About 50 years later, however, the Judeans received a second chance to create a divine dwelling in Jerusalem. Cyrus, king of Persia, decreed that they could return and build a second temple.

When this new structure was erected around 520 B.C.E., it proved initially disappointing. According to the Bible's Book of Ezra, those who had seen the First Temple wept for sorrow since the second was a pale reflection of the first.

Not that this was the only temple: There is archaeological evidence of one in Egypt in the fifth century B.C.E.; and another, even earlier, in Tel Motza, just a few miles from Solomon's Temple. Scholars debate how temples were perceived in ancient Judah, since the Bible's Book of Deuteronomy suggests that only the one temple in Jerusalem should exist.

Despite the evidence for these other temples, surviving Jewish tradition has only emphasized these two – the First and Second – in Jerusalem.

Expansion – and destruction

It was the Second Temple that became the object of Antiochus' persecution – a persecution that, according to some scholars, was the first religiously motivated one in history. Prior empires in the region cared little for local religious observances, as long as subjects paid taxes to the central authorities.

One motivation behind Antiochus' actions may have been economic: His empire was losing ground, and fast, in an expensive struggle against the Romans, whose power in the Mediterranean was quickly growing. Jewish communities paid a tax to the Temple in Jerusalem, so robbing its treasures may have been an attempt to replenish the empire's depleted finances.

Ultimately the Jewish community in Jerusalem won out against Antiochus' persecution. Over a century later, under King Herod, the Second Temple was expanded to become quite a marvel. Even Roman sources described it as a splendid edifice. His reconstruction project would continue long after his life, into the early 60s C.E.

Only a few years later, in 70, the Romans destroyed the Second Temple. The Western Wall of the compound survives today as a testimony to Herod's expansive construction project.

Judaism without a temple

Today, the place where the First and Second Temples once stood is called the Temple Mount. There has not been a third temple, despite some groups' calls to build one.

Though Jews no longer perform temple rites, studying those laws is a major focus of the Talmud, a collection of rabbinic rulings and debates. And as Hanukkah demonstrates, Jewish communities celebrate the temples through liturgy, literature and ritual. As Jews around the world light their menorahs, the holiday is a reminder of the Temple's importance, even if it no longer exists.