Associate Professor of Religious Studies and Jewish Studies, University of Colorado Boulder

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Sam is an Assistant Professor in Religious Studies and the Program in Jewish Studies at the University of Colorado Boulder. His research focuses on the origins of biblical texts in their historical context, as well as how people have interpreted the Bible over the millennia. He combines history, archaeology, linguistics, and multiple other theoretical lenses to explore why the Bible was written and why people have cared about it so much.

–present Assistant Professor, University of Colorado Boulder

2014 University of Chicago, PhD, Bible and the ancient Near East

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