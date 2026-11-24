MENAFN - The Conversation) The Greens have won a major concession that will exempt all full and part pensioners from the government's plan to remove the“top up” to the private health insurance rebate that seniors receive.

The deal – one of a series the government is doing to pass legislation through the Senate before the parliament rises for the year on Thursday – will cost $1.5 billion of the original $3 billion in savings.

Under the original plan, announced in the budget, people aged 65 and over would receive the same rebate as those younger. The government argued there was no case for puttinig older people on a different footing and said the savings would go into aged care.

Health Minister Mark Butler said in a statement on Wednesday:

The Greens said the deal protected 1.2 million pensioners in a cost-of-living crisis.

Greens leader David Shoebridge said about two million insured older Australians lived on less than $37,000 a year.“These cuts would have left people going hungry or missing other essentials with no plan to reinvest in healthcare.”

Teal independent Monique Ryan said the decision was a“massive win” for older Australians.