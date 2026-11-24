MENAFN - The Conversation) The extreme weather fueled by an unusually intense El Niño has caused flooding in low-lying Florida communities, hammered the California coast and upended hurricane patterns – just to name a few examples.

But it also poses a growing challenge for companies that need timely climate data to manage supply chains. This information is disappearing due to federal budget cuts, leaving businesses less prepared to handle the impact of extreme weather.

To be sure, forecasters saw the 2026 El Niño coming. The Climate Prediction Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has been forecasting a very strong El Niño since the spring, and its October update put the odds at 83% that this El Niño will become the strongest since record-keeping began in 1950, likely lasting into early 2027.

That kind of warning is valuable. It gives companies months to stock up, reroute shipments and line up backup suppliers before storms arrive or droughts set in.

But bit by bit, other valuable sources of climate data are getting cut. That includes a federal database on disasters, which adds up costs weeks after the event, that NOAA stopped updating in May 2025. The Trump administration has also cut or undercut federal climate analyses, as well as staff and funding for daily forecasting, which has left large parts of the country without coverage during extreme events – a risky prospect for businesses.

As a scholar of business operations and sustainability, I believe these cuts could have cascading effects on companies and supply chains by leaving them more vulnerable to future weather disasters. Eventually, these disruptions will hit consumers as well through higher prices.

Gaps in climate science grow

In North America, El Niño weather patterns are linked to severe storms in the Pacific, as well as floods, fires and droughts. The economic hit can be substantial, from transportation delays to massive crop failures. Strong El Niño events have historically cost the global economy trillions of dollars.

This El Niño arrives as the pace of natural disasters picks up. While the U.S. averaged fewer than five“billion-dollar” disasters a year in the 1980s, that number now stands above 20 a year – a huge leap, even accounting for inflation. And the 2023 and 2024 totals were the highest on record.

While the scope of weather damage gets worse and worse, critical data is missing includes NOAA's decision to retire its“Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters” database, ending updates after 2024.

For more than four decades, it tracked the cost of U.S. weather disasters after the fact – and businesses and researchers alike have relied on it to build prediction models. For example, scientists use these historical records to put odds on future losses or to forecast economic activity. Some of my own research also relies on historically accurate climate and weather data.

Unfortunately, the gap in climate science may be widening.

In 2025 the federal government shut down Climate, which served as a central repository for weather and climate data, while its El Niño blog has been frozen since June 2025. The National Climate Assessments, the U.S. government's preeminent reports on climate science, were taken offline, while the National Weather Service cited staff shortages as it cut back weather balloon launches at multiple sites, which feed forecast models.

Fortunately, some of these data-gathering efforts have migrated elsewhere. The scientists behind the El Niño blog have moved to a nonprofit, while another nonprofit is carrying on the efforts behind the billion-dollar disaster database.

What this means for supply chains

The Trump administration has justified these cuts by citing high administrative costs and potential errors in the prediction models. But that still leaves companies, which lean on public weather data more than most shoppers realize, scrambling.

In many industries, including retail, food processing and agriculture, the payoff from acting early to safeguard supply chains can be large. Real-time and near-real-time data is used in supply chains for enhancing crop yields, finding the best routes for transport, inventory planning, and ensuring worker safety during weather emergencies. For example, Walmart invests heavily in technology and specialists to monitor weather-related disruptions and build resilient supply chains.

Another example is insurance companies, which use weather data for designing commercial insurance policies and processing claims. Risk Management Solutions Inc., a leading catastrophe risk-modeling company owned by Moody's Corp., regularly use NOAA's hurricane datasets to inform its advanced risk models.

When public climate data disappears, companies still need timely information to run their supply chains, so some will pay for alternative data. This typically comes from paid private services and subscriptions. Startups such as WindBorne Systems, Sofar Ocean, Tomorrow, Black Swift Technologies and Saildrone offer private weather balloon data and advanced climate prediction services.

While privatization can fill some gaps, it's usually only the large retailers and insurers who can afford these forecasts. Smaller suppliers, local farmers and independent truckers further up the supply chain often can't.

And that's exactly where many disruptions begin.

What it means for consumers

Shoppers feel these disruptions when shortages feed into higher prices, often months later. In 2024, for example, extreme weather in the Americas, including Florida, pushed U.S. orange juice prices to an all-time high that fall. They have have stayed elevated since hurricanes Helene and Milton battered Florida's groves.

Holiday staples are also not spared. A 2021 heat dome in the Pacific Northwest led to major damage to Christmas tree farms, causing their prices to rise an additional 5% to 10% that year.

And these effects are often global. Poor rains in West Africa more than doubled cocoa prices in 2024, and that inflation is still feeding into U.S. chocolate prices, which were up 14% in 2026.

A historic El Niño, arriving just as federal climate data becomes sparse, makes this winter an ideal, if unfortunate, test of what climate information is really worth.