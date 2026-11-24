Suvrat Dhanorkar
- Associate Professor of Operations Management, Georgia Institute of Technology
Suvrat Dhanorkar is an Associate Professor of Operations Management at Georgia Tech's Scheller College of Business. He is also a Faculty Fellow at the Brook Byers Institute for Sustainable Systems. His research focuses on Supply Chain Innovation, Circular Economy, Climate Risk, Health & Well-being.
His work has been published in various Financial Times (FT) 50 journals, including Management Science, Manufacturing & Service Operations Management, Production & Operations Management, Journal of Operations Management, as well as Transportation Science and Business Strategy & Environment.
He holds editorial positions at several business journals including Manufacturing & Service Operations Management, Production & Operations Management, and Journal of Operations Management.Experience
- 2025–present Associate professor, Georgia Tech 2015–2025 Associate professor, Penn State University
- 2015 University of Minnesota, PhD in Business Administration
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