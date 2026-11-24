MENAFN - The Conversation) Three major school districts in the United States are contemplating moving away from Google search engines, so students are not forced to use artificial intelligence (AI) in their daily school work.

The New York Times has reported that teachers, parents and US government officials in Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago are worried Google's embedded AI tools will impact students' learning.

So, should Australian schools follow suit?

What's happened?

Earlier this month, Google said that schools choosing to impose a complete ban on Google's AI tools will also have to ban Google Search.

The tech giant claims this is because its AI tools, such as the AI overview at the very top of search results, are so“deeply integrated” into search functions that the AI software can't be switched off. Teachers and parents were unimpressed by this response.

Google's search function and other standalone AI tools, such as its AI chatbot, Gemini, will be automatically switched off for students from next year, with school administrators having the option to turn them back on.

In a post published to X on November 4, News from Google states:

Still, this does not give schools an AI-free version of Google Search.

How AI in searches affects learning

When students are given an AI summary as part of online searches it can potentially result in them bypassing critical thinking and research skills when developing their digital literacy.

For instance, when students use online search engines without AI assistance, they must learn to choose appropriate search terms, decide which websites to trust, evaluate different viewpoints and trace claims back to original sources.

In Australia's most recent national digital literacy test, which assesses, among other skills, students' ability to find and judge information online, only 37% of Year 10 students reached the expected standards – the lowest score since testing began in 2005. This suggests more work needs to be done in building Australian students' digital literacy skills.

Another important point to consider is tech companies' influence on students' learning. When AI is integrated seamlessly into applications schools already use, the company's design choices can shape what happens in classrooms. This includes when and how students encounter AI.

What's happening in Australian schools?

Google is already used in many Australian classrooms. Public schools in New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory can all access Google's education tools through their local departments of education.

Google's website states AI Overview is available to school users under the age of 18 in most countries.

How should AI be used in schools?

Australia's framework for generative AI in schools says:

AI should be used in ways that support and enhance students' critical thinking teachers should design assessments that clearly outline how AI should or should not be used.

The complexity arises when teachers ask students to not use AI in a particular assessment. Teachers might want to see evidence that students have located and evaluated sources without AI assistance. But when students search Google, the AI overview is the first thing they see.

Is Australia's new digital detox the answer?

Earlier this month, state and federal education ministers agreed to restrict students' use of generative AI, such as ChatGPT, in primary schools and high school assessments.

The ministers recognised students are engaging with AI not just when using education software, but also“through search engines, social media, and other online platforms they use every day”.

However, the digital detox doesn't outline any specific standards about students encountering AI through search engines, social media or other applications – leaving a gap in guidance.

What next?

England's approach to AI in education can offer clues on how to help students use AI without it doing the work for them. The British government asks makers of education AI tools to not give students answers or full solutions until they've had a go at answering questions on their own. This is part of a new mandate that has set certain standards for educational technology companies to meet. Although it may take some time to see the impact in classrooms.

Australia's recommendations for companies that develop educational software do not go into specifics about how they should protect student learning, which they should.

But agreeing on national standards for student learning isn't simply a question of switching AI off or keeping it on. Sharing insights across school systems could reveal which tools genuinely improve learning, helping teachers everywhere effectively integrate AI.

Working closely with teachers, tech companies can build AI tools that protect and develop students' thinking, while teaching them how to use AI well. But the decision about when a child uses AI should always be a deliberate one made by the teacher who knows that child – not a tech company.