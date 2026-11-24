Deputy Dean Commercial Growth and Professor of Education and Co-Director, La Trobe AI Institute, La Trobe University

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Professor Miriam Tanti is a senior academic leader and educator with more than 25 years' experience working across schools, education systems and universities to strengthen teaching, learning and workforce development.

She is Deputy Dean (Commercial Growth) in La Trobe University's School of Education, where she leads strategic growth initiatives and builds partnerships across education systems, industry and government.

She is also Co-Director of the University's AI Institute, contributing to efforts to integrate artificial intelligence responsibly and on an evidence-informed basis across education, research and industry engagement.

Her work focuses on the intersection of AI, cognition and human-centred pedagogy, with a particular interest in developing ethical, evidence-informed AI policy and practice for schools. She works with school systems, government departments and industry partners, and has contributed to simulation-based and technology-enabled learning environments that help preservice teachers prepare for contemporary classrooms.

Professor Tanti contributes to professional learning, system-level advisory work and national and international discussions on educational innovation. She is a member of the Oxford University AI in Education community and serves as a director on several school-system boards.

–present Deputy Dean (Commercial Growth), La Trobe University

2016 University of Sydney, PhD

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