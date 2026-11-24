MENAFN - The Conversation) Many Australians hope to grow old in their own homes. But staying there can become difficult without help with everyday tasks, such as showering, preparing meals or moving safely around the house.

Australia's Support at Home program began in November 2025. It aims to help older people live safely and independently at home for longer.

But one year on, is it delivering the care older Australians need?

A Senate inquiry into the program has attracted nearly 300 submissions. Evidence presented to the inquiry raises concerns about long waits, unmet care needs and growing pressures on families.

The inquiry's final report, originally due yesterday, has now been delayed until November 2027. But older Australians and their families are dealing with these issues now.

So what does the evidence already tell us about how well the program is working? And who bears the cost when care falls short?

A six-month wait for care

Imagine being told your elderly father needs substantial help to remain safely at home. He has experienced several falls, struggles with everyday activities and increasingly relies on your mother, who has health problems of her own.

Your parents are in their late 80s. They want something quite simple: to grow old together in their own home.

An aged-care assessment confirms your father needs a high level of support. You expect help to follow. Instead, he is classified as medium priority for funding.

Weeks pass. Then months. Almost six months later, he finally receives an offer of additional funding. But that does not necessarily mean extra care arrives immediately.

This scenario is hypothetical, but Western Australian health officials described a similar case to the Senate in August 2026.

According to My Aged Care, people assessed as medium priority can expect to wait around six to seven months for funding after approval.

The wait can begin much earlier. A June 2026 Senate report found the average time from applying for aged-care assistance to starting Support at Home services was almost a year (364 days).

As at June 2026, almost 107,000 older Australians were waiting for an ongoing Support at Home place.

Are older Australians getting the care they need?

Even when support becomes available, it may not adequately reflect an older person's needs.

Consider an older woman living with dementia. She can still manage some daily activities but increasingly forgets to take medication or prepare meals, and sometimes becomes disoriented.

During an assessment, she may appear more independent. This could lead to her being offered less support than she needs.

In its submission, Dementia Australia reported findings from a survey of 350 people with lived experience and sector expertise. (The findings reflect the experiences of those surveyed, rather than everyone using the program.)

Among carers and people living with dementia surveyed, 68% said their Support at Home package did not fully meet their needs.

Among professional respondents, 94% said assessments did not fully capture dementia-related needs.

The Inspector-General of Aged Care also warned the Senate problems with assessment and prioritisation may leave older people without appropriate support as their health deteriorates.

For people living with dementia, whose needs can change quickly, this can mean going without essential support.

Read more: Here's what to keep in mind before and after an aged care assessment

When families fill the gaps

When formal aged care is delayed or insufficient, someone still needs to provide the care.

Imagine an adult daughter working full-time while supporting her ageing mother. She takes time off for medical appointments, prepares meals after work, and spends weekends helping with shopping, cleaning and personal care.

As her mother's needs increase, she may have to reduce her working hours or pay privately for additional assistance.

In Carers Australia's submission to the Senate inquiry, 85% of surveyed carers said their caring workload had increased under Support at Home.

Almost half (47%) reported a decline in their wellbeing. Respondents also described financial strain, reduced paid work and growing exhaustion.

Reducing working hours means losing income and future superannuation savings. Families purchasing additional care face higher household expenses. Older spouses providing care may also compromise their own health.

These costs may not appear in government aged-care budgets, but families still bear them.

The costs can reach hospitals too

Delays in accessing aged care put additional pressure on public hospitals.

Some older patients recover from illness or injury but cannot safely return home because appropriate home care is unavailable. So they remain in hospital.

According to the Inspector-General of Aged Care, the number of aged-care patients in Australian hospitals rose by 35%, from 2,419 in September 2025 to 3,274 during February–April 2026.

This increase cannot be blamed solely on the Support at Home. Shortages of residential aged-care places and other services also contribute. But it highlights the wider consequences.

When appropriate aged care is unavailable, longer hospital stays reduce the availability of beds for other patients and increase health-care costs.

What needs to change?

The evidence presented to the Senate inquiry highlights several priorities: shorter waiting times, assessments that reflect people's changing needs, and timely access to appropriate services.

Several submissions also emphasised a stronger case for providing support earlier. The Inspector-General's research highlights how measures such as falls prevention and assistance with daily activities may help older people remain independent and reduce the need for more intensive care.

Ultimately, the success of Support at Home should be measured by whether care is delivered when needed, whether it improves older people's lives, and whether the costs are simply being shifted elsewhere.

The Senate's final report is another year away. But older Australians and their families cannot put their care needs on hold. A program designed to help people remain at home should not leave them waiting for support as their health deteriorates and their families struggle to fill the gaps.

Read more: As in-home aged care costs soar, more older Australians are facing financial hardship