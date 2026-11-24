Senior Lecturer, School of Business, Western Sydney University

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Ushi Ghoorah is a Senior Lecturer in Accounting at Western Sydney University. Her research expertise lies in financial and service performance reporting, governance and accountability, with a particular focus on the not-for-profit (NFP) sector. Her work examines how financial and non-financial information supports transparency, stakeholder decision-making and organisational accountability. She has led three research projects funded by the Australian Accounting Standards Board (AASB), investigating service performance reporting and the connectivity of financial and non-financial information in NFP organisations. Her current research also explores emerging challenges in sustainability reporting, cybersecurity, digital risk and accountability. She actively contributes to accounting standard-setting and professional practice through her advisory and leadership roles with the AASB, CPA Australia and AFAANZ.



2020–present Lecturer, Western Sydney University 2017–2020 Associate lecturer, Western Sydney University



2017 Western Sydney University, Doctor of Philosophy

2013 Western Sydney University, Masters of Commerce (Accounting)

2011 Western Sydney University, Master of Professional Accounting 2006 University of Mauritius, BSc (Hon) Economics & Finance

CPA Australia

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