MENAFN - The Conversation) In a Grade 2 classroom in Rautahat, in Nepal's southern plains, teacher Renuka Dahal holds up a picture card of a mango. She gives the Nepali word, then asks her students what they call it at home. They respond in Tharu and Maithili, the languages many of them speak with their families.

“I ask my students to teach me words in their language,” she told UNICEF in 2025.“It makes them feel that I care about who they are.” And that small exchange marks a real change.

For Canadians interested in Indigenous language revitalization, and for teachers welcoming newcomer students, Nepal's experience shows what it takes to move language rights off paper and into the classroom.

For generations, many children in Nepal started school in a language they didn't understand. Yet research shows that beginning school in a familiar language can strengthen learning and make it easier to acquire additional languages, including Nepali and English.

Nepal has written that lesson into its 2015 Constitution, which guarantees communities the right to education in their mother tongue.

A country of 124 mother tongues

Nepal is one of the most linguistically diverse countries in the world, though the state has not always acknowledged it. The 2021 census recorded 124 mother tongues.

Fifty years earlier, in 1971, when the Panchayat regime was promoting Nepali above all other languages, the census counted just 17 languages. Today, Nepali is the first language of just under 45 per cent of the population.

I have worked in Nepal since 1991, first as a volunteer schoolteacher and later as a linguist and anthropologist. I have spent decades researching the country's linguistic diversity. The census numbers reflect a shift I have witnessed on the ground, in communities.

In 2021, for the first time, the census asked people about their ancestral language as well as their mother tongue. Nearly three million more people name Nepali as their mother tongue than they name it as their ancestral language, a sign that many families have shifted to Nepali.

For other languages, the gap goes the other way. Some 300,000 more people name Nepal Bhasa, the language of the Newar community, as their ancestral language than name it as their mother tongue.

Nepali is also spreading as a second language: 46 per cent of the population now speaks it that way, up from 33 per cent in 2011. Whatever pressures Nepal's other languages face, Nepali is certainly not a language at risk.

Rights on paper

On paper, Nepal's laws side with children. The government's School Education Sector Plan 2022-32 commits to scaling up early-grade teaching in children's mother tongues.

In practice, implementation has been sluggish and uneven. As comparative education scholar Uma Pradhan has shown, policy has long treated mother tongues as a bridge to Nepali, a stepping stone to be left behind, with the state offering little support.

In a 2026 study from Tanahun, one grandparent spoke about a granddaughter in Grade 2 who was being taught only in Nepali and English:“She [does not have the] opportunity to study in [her ancestral] language; so, there is a gap.”

The evidence for local languages

A 2024 study commissioned by UNICEF Nepal examined language use in 30 schools across all seven provinces. Its conclusion was unequivocal. When children learn in their mother tongue or a familiar language, they take a more active part in lessons and do better in assessments and exams.

Many schools have rushed to switch to English-language teaching, often for financial reasons and with little teacher training. Yet students taught in Nepali outscored their English-taught peers in Nepali, in science and even in English, according to the study's analysis of school assessment results, which was limited in scale.

In Dailekh, in western Nepal, principal Sher Bahadur Rana told UNICEF that teachers once corrected children who used their own“language or dialect.” After training in multilingual teaching, he said,“we learned that children learn faster and feel more confident when we teach them in the language they speak and understand best.”

Obstacles to implementation

A recent review by education researchers Pariksha Onta and Amado Padilla, covering 111 studies and policy documents, points to a“persistent disconnect between constitutional commitments, classroom practice and targeted funding.”

Where mother tongues are taught at all, they are usually a subject rather than the language children learn in. Textbooks in children's mother tongues remain scarce, and most of those that do exist are translations of Nepali materials with little locally relevant content. Far too few teachers who speak local languages are recruited or trained.

Parents, meanwhile, are caught in the middle. Many see English-language schools as a marker of quality and employability. And funding is lacking: in 2026–27, education and sports together received around 10.3 per cent of Nepal's national budget, well below the international benchmark of allocating at least 15 per cent to education.

Onta and Padilla's review also highlights what works. In some Kathmandu Valley schools, children learn in Nepal Bhasa for their first three grades before Nepali and English are phased in. A strong foundation in the mother tongue supports learning in the other languages, which means families don't have to choose between them.

From paper to practice

As I argued previously with colleagues Lava Deo Awasthi and Yogendra Prasad Yadava, rights“do not implement themselves.”

Children should begin school in the language they understand best, with Nepali and English introduced gradually, building on that foundation. Making this work requires sustained funding, teachers trained to teach in children's languages, and materials that reflect their lives and communities.

Some municipalities have introduced local-language education programs, while Nepal's Curriculum Development Centre has developed curricula for elementary education in more than 20 mother tongues.

Language policy can sound technical, but at heart it is about whether a child's first experience of school is a welcoming one. In Renuka Dahal's classroom in Rautahat, where children now teach their teacher, the message is simple: their languages belong in school, and so do they.