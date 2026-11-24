Associate professor, Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies, University of British Columbia

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I am a linguistic anthropologist and an Associate Professor in the Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies at the University of British Columbia.

From 2014-2018, I served as Chair of the First Nations and Endangered Languages Program and from 2016-2018, as Acting Co-Director of the University's new Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies. I am Co-Lead of the UBC Himalaya Program, an Associate Member of the Department of Asian Studies and Affiliated Faculty at the School of Public Policy and Global Affairs. I am also Affiliated Faculty at Tokyo College, The University of Tokyo.

From 2023-2024, I served as the inaugural Director of Digital Scholarship in Arts (DiSA) and as Interim Editor of the journal Pacific Affairs. I have been a Wall Scholar at the Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies at UBC and held a Killam Faculty Research Fellowship. I am the Founding Program Director of the Yale Himalaya Initiative (2011-2014). For a year, I served as Chief of Translation and Interpretation in the United Nations Mission in Nepal.

My research focuses on language reclamation, revitalization, documentation and conservation. I'm also quite active in writing about language mapping, language policies, politics and rights; orality, archives, digital tools and technology. Indigenous methodologies and decolonial practice inform research and shape my teaching. I am also very involved in open access publishing and am honoured to serve on the Editorial Board and Advisory Panel of the Cambridge-based Open Book Publishers. For almost thirty years, my focus has been the Himalayan region (particularly Nepal, Sikkim and Bhutan), and more recently, the Pacific Northwest. I am very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work in collaborative partnership with members of the Thangmi-speaking communities of eastern Nepal and Darjeeling district in India since 1996, and since with members of the Heiltsuk First Nation since 2015, first through a Language and Culture Mobilization Partnership and now thanks to a Research Protocol Agreement.

I have directed two international research initiatives, Digital Himalaya and the World Oral Literature Project, and I edit the Oral Literature Series with the Open Book Publishers. I am also the principal investigator for the Relational Lexicography project through which our team developed a framework and toolkit for collaborative, community-informed dictionary work with marginalized languages. We are now working on implementing the relational lexicography framework in four Indigenous language dictionaries. Together with Sienna Craig, from 2013-2017, I edited Himalaya, the longest running, open-access, interdisciplinary and peer-reviewed journal of Himalayan studies. I have had the privilege to design and present two BBC Radio series on language endangerment and policy: Our Language in Your Hands in 2012 and On Language Location in 2014. Both are freely available online.

I was one of three principal investigators on a five-year collaborative research project supported by the Arcadia Fund to document and protect Bhutan's oral traditions. I was a Co-Investigator on a Partnership Grant from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada entitled First Nations Languages in the 21st Century: Looking Back, Looking Forward and also on an interdisciplinary NASA-funded grant on Urban growth, land-use change, and growing vulnerability in the Greater Himalaya mountain range, entitled 'Urban Himalaya'.

I am interested in issues of access and ownership of anthropological materials from ethnographic museums when they circulate online or are returned to communities in digital form. As a firm advocate of collaborative research, I am committed to widening public engagement with anthropology and linguistics, and served on the first Advisory Board of SAPIENS.

2014–present Associate professor, Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies, UBC

Experience