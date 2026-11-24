MENAFN - The Conversation) Over the past 18 months, the Canadian government has committed record levels of funding to national defence. It has advanced major military procurement projects, expanded international defence partnerships and introduced new institutions, strategies and policies. These initiatives are aimed at rebuilding the Canadian Armed Forces and strengthening Canada's defence industrial base.

Yet a critical element of this effort remains largely absent: improving public understanding of the threats facing Canada and the rationale behind these investments.

Without a more defence-literate population, sustaining this historical level of spending may prove just as challenging as securing the political commitments that made them possible.

What is defence literacy?

Defence literacy refers to the public's understanding of two critical dimensions of national security:

The threats facing Canada, ranging from conventional military activity, such as long-range missile attacks and an increased Russian and Chinese military presence in the Arctic and North Atlantic, to unconventional or grey-zone threats that extend beyond the battlefield. The policies, institutions and actions through which the government seeks to address these threats.

For decades, national defence received little attention in Canadian public debate, owing in part to a relatively stable world order and American security guarantees.

This false sense of security, however, has left Canadians with a significant blind spot. According to a 2021 Department of National Defence survey, four in 10 Canadians could not identify a specific threat to Canada's security or sovereignty. Similarly, a 2026 survey commissioned by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service found that 35 per cent of Canadians could not name an agency responsible for investigating national security threats.

Why it matters

This deficit in defence literacy is more than just a knowledge gap. It reflects a longstanding failure to take national security seriously or fully understand its implications. Addressing this shortcoming, then, is important for at least four reasons:

1. Failing to do so undermines democratic accountability. Defence literacy should not be confused with defence advocacy: its purpose is not to persuade Canadians to support specific policies or military expenditures. Rather, it equips them with the knowledge necessary to understand, scrutinize and critically evaluate the decisions being made on defence, and hold their elected officials to account for those decisions-including at the ballot box.

2. Greater defence literacy strengthens national resilience. Grey-zone activities including foreign interference, cyberattacks and disinformation target individuals, communities and institutions beyond the traditional military sphere. The public is the target, and often the first line of defence. Canada's ability to counter these threats depends heavily on whether Canadians can recognize, respond to, and mitigate their impact. A public that understands the threats facing the country is far better equipped to do so.

3. An informed public anchors defence investment beyond episodic responses to emerging crises. Improving Canada's military capabilities requires sustained political commitment over decades, which is far more durable if rooted in public understanding. Crisis-driven support fades once the threat passes, whereas understanding the rationale behind defence priorities outlasts changes in government.

4. Canada's expanding defence ambitions require thousands of new soldiers, educators, researchers, entrepreneurs and public servants, all of whom have important roles to play in strengthening national security. Introducing the broader Canadian public to these opportunities is essential to cultivating the next generation of leaders and professionals.

Building a more defence-literate future

Strengthening defence literacy cannot fall to government alone. It requires a whole-of-society approach bringing together academia, civil society and industry, all of which are instrumental in fostering a more informed and engaged population.

Government must first communicate more openly with Canadians about the threats facing the country and the measures being taken to address them. Canada's new National Security Strategy is a start in recognizing this need, but more must be done.

Canada should learn from its Nordic allies, who treat public awareness and preparedness as central to national security. Sweden, for example, has distributed guidance to households explaining how to prepare for crises and war, while Finland has adopted a comprehensive security model emphasizing co-operation between government, businesses, civil society and citizens.

Think tanks, universities and civil society organizations are also integral also in making defence and security issues accessible to the public. Through research, public conferences, media, educational initiatives and opportunities for dialogue, these institutions translate complex policy issues into informed public debate.

In my work at the CDA Institute, a Canadian defence and security think tank, I see the value of these efforts firsthand, and of a further one: investing in young Canadians. Through student conferences, mentorship programmes, internships and student-led initiatives, we help cultivate the next generation of defence and security leaders.

Read more: How the Canadian Armed Forces could help solve the youth employment crisis

Industry, too, has a role in helping Canadians understand how investments in national defence are inextricably tied to more job creation, technological innovation and economic prosperity.

As Canada undertakes its biggest increase in defence spending since the Second World War, it cannot afford to neglect the importance of an informed public. These investments only stand a chance of being sustained over time if accompanied by an equally strong commitment to helping Canadians understand why they are so important.

Canada's long-term security depends on both.