Kevin Budning
- Director, Scientific Research at the CDA Institute and Research Fellow, Norman Paterson School of International Affairs, Carleton University
My research focuses on national security and defence.
I earned a PhD in International Affairs from the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs (NPSIA). I am the Director of Scientific Research at the CDA Institute, a national defence think tank, and a Fellow at NPSIA.Experience
- 2024–present Fellow, Carleton University 2025–present Director, Scientific Research, CDA Institute 2023–2025 Reviewer, National Security and Intelligence Review Agency 2020–2022 Researcher, Collins Aerospace
- 2024 Carleton University, PhD 2018 University of Toronto, MA
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