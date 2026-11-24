MENAFN - The Conversation) Mathematics is having an existential crisis.

On Nov. 20, 2026, a mathematician at the AI company Anthropic claimed that while working with the model Claude, he had solved the generalized Riemann hypothesis, the most famous problem in mathematics. This problem has stood unsolved for 167 years, and solving it could easily warrant a Fields Medal – considered equivalent to a Nobel Prize, but for mathematics. In its current state, however, the solution is roughly 250,000 pages long, so it will take a while before human mathematicians can be satisfied that it is correct.

This proof emerged a month after OpenAI released 722 mathematics research papers that contained results generated by an internal AI model. While they have already retracted some of the papers due to mistakes, others, assuming they are correct, would also be impressive enough to earn a Fields Medal.

If AI can generate papers that would take a human mathematician years to research and write, does that mean mathematics is dead? Many headlines have been asking this question – and some school-age children may be rejoicing.

But it's not that simple. I've been a mathematician for 45 years, and my work has taught me that mathematics is not just about solving problems or proving theorems. It is about understanding why the solutions and proofs work and then extending that mathematics to new contexts.

Fueling this existential crisis is the fact that over the past century, mathematicians have come to attach greater prestige to the solution and the proof than the understanding. Now that an AI can come up with a solution and a proof, the underlying understanding could vanish. Mathematicians are being forced to rethink what they value.

Why should nonmathematicians care?

If you're not a mathematician, this crisis might seem inconsequential. But math isn't all abstract problems. It's used to design and optimize technology that's essential to modern society.

One example is MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging. MRI is a very useful tool in medical diagnosis. X-rays see only your bones, but MRI machines allow a physician to see the soft tissue inside a person in a noninvasive manner.

MRI scans used to require a patient to lie still inside a metal tube for up to half an hour or more while a loud machine made images by scanning back and forth. At the end, it combined the images. This process was difficult for many adults and virtually impossible for children without sedation.

Modern MRI machines require many fewer scans in a shorter period, and they get better resolution. Now, more patients find the procedure no big deal. The key to this vast improvement was the mathematics of compressed sensing, a relatively recent invention.

Compressed sensing allows the machine to construct an image from fewer scans. At first, doing so didn't seem possible. But in the mid 2000s, a mathematician, statisticians and an electrical engineer figured out how to use the fact that many of the scans are very similar to develop the mathematics that made compressed sensing possible.

They showed that images can be reconstructed from far fewer samples than previously thought necessary. This solution required a deep understanding of many different areas of mathematics, and even the development of new mathematics. Moreover, it involved asking the right questions – something I believe current AI models would not have known how to do.

Today's iterations of AI may have been able to speed up the invention of compressed sensing, with humans in the loop. But coming up with the mathematics behind compressed sensing most likely would have been beyond the current capabilities of AI by itself.

'Digesting' the math

AI-led research still requires the involvement of human mathematicians. But mathematicians are now asking each other what they have to change about their approach and the field's norms. Many problems that would have been given to Ph.D. students to solve for their dissertation can now be done by AI.

But most of Open AI's 722 mathematics research papers are not understandable to a human mathematician, and this is certainly the case for the claimed proof of the generalized Riemann hypothesis. Even the outputs from these papers that have gone through the proof-checking software Lean, which can verify a proof, are often incomprehensible to a human. AI's current mathematical writing ability is quite primitive.

In other words, the mathematics will be known to be true by the mathematicians, but they won't have a clue in most cases as to why it is true. And if there is no understanding as to why, then the mathematics loses its value. If you don't know why it works, then you can't apply the math.

As Terrence Tao, the mathematician who solved the MRI problem, has said, mathematicians will now have to place value on the digestion of the proofs. By digestion he means absorbing, simplifying and contextualizing the proof.

Once digested, researchers gain understanding, and then the ability to apply the results in new realms. Many mathematicians are now arguing that Ph.D. programs should change their emphasis from solving a problem to solving, digesting and then showing understanding by explaining the solution to other mathematicians and colleagues in other scientific fields.

Looking ahead

Mathematicians will also have to change how they teach their classes. AI can now easily solve any standard math homework problem. To get around this, instructors might try to design their classes around understanding, rather than reaching solutions. They might accomplish this shift using oral exams or class presentations.

Many mathematicians – me included – view this shift in the field as an opportunity to emphasize understanding. The invention of the calculator freed students from computation. AI may do the same at another level.

AI is not just changing mathematics. It will affect other disciplines, too. It is already speeding up the development of new materials and chemicals. In these fields, human scientists will still want to verify that the model yields what they desire.

Four years ago, ChatGPT was incapable of basic arithmetic. These models have progressed very quickly, so it's hard to say where mathematics will be in the future. But regardless, learning math teaches students important problem-solving and critical-thinking skills that AI cannot, at least at this point in time, entirely replace.