Professor of Mathematics, University of Tennessee

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Dr. Manderscheid is a professor in the Department of Mathematics. He previously served as Division Director of the Division of Mathematical Sciences at the National Science Foundation. Before his time at NSF he served as Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor at UTK. Dr. Manderscheid came to Tennessee from Ohio State University where he served as the Executive Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and Vice Provost for Arts and Sciences. Prior to that he served as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was department chair at the University of Iowa, where he rose through the ranks as a faculty member.

Professor Manderscheid earned his BS degree from Michigan State University and his PhD degree from Yale University. He is an internationally recognized mathematician who studies representation theory and its applications to number theory. He has held appointments at the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton, the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute in Berkeley, and the University of Paris. He has published widely and received financial support for his work from the National Science Foundation, the National Security Agency, and the US Department of Education. He has won numerous awards for both his teaching and his service. He is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and an Inaugural Fellow of the American Mathematical Society.

–present Professor of Mathematics, University of Tennessee

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