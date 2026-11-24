MENAFN - The Conversation) Even before the 2026 midterm elections delivered a clear message about cost-of-living concerns, many states had been raising their minimum wage on their own as one way to increase workers' purchasing power. And some have taken a more targeted approach, setting wage floors for specific industries.

As the example of California shows, however, these initiatives can produce mixed results.

In April 2024, California began requiring fast-food chains with at least 60 locations nationwide to pay a minimum wage of US$20 an hour, $4 above the statewide minimum at the time. The governor's office estimated that more than 500,000 workers would be covered by this mandate.

As a researcher of health and labor markets, I joined with economists David Neumark, Gary Wagner and Vitor Melo to run a study measuring the impact on California's fast-food industry – specifically, whether restaurants employed fewer workers because of the ensuing higher labor costs.

We found that the answer depends on which establishments you look at.

For the state as a whole, the law didn't affect employment in any statistically detectable way, we concluded. But smaller chains did take a hit, with employment falling by roughly 20%, while the number of locations dropped by about 10%. New openings fell by 17%-20%, and closures rose by 9%-21%.

This employment decline comes almost entirely from fast-food chains ceasing to operate in California, rather than from staffing cuts at the locations that remain.

The impact of minimum wage hikes holds importance far beyond the fast-food sector. Their proponents point to the fact that the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour has stayed unchanged since 2009 and argue that states and municipalities need to take action on their own.

Los Angeles is phasing in a $30 wage for hotel and airport workers, while California's healthcare workers just received another scheduled increase. Vermont lawmakers have proposed a $20 fast-food wage of their own.

In addition, a total of 16 states will raise their minimum wages across the board on Jan. 1, 2027.

Smaller chains see an impact

The question of whether and how minimum wages affect employment still provokes a vigorous debate among economists.

In California's case, some researchers have found that lifting the minimum wage caused small declines in employment compared with other states; others contend that the effect on jobs is essentially zero.

More broadly, some researchers have found that minimum wage hikes cost jobs. But the time horizon matters, and effects tend to get larger in the long run.

Our study didn't try to settle that disagreement. Instead, we wanted to find out how employers did adjust, and whether large and small chains responded differently. What happens when higher minimum wages raise one sector's costs and prices while its closest substitutes – such as sit-down restaurants – keep paying the lower statewide minimum wage?

We relied on a database that recorded every business location in the country by name, along with the number of employed workers, each year. That let us directly identify the chains that were subject to California's law, count each chains' national footprint to apply the 60-location rule, and track outcomes from 2019 through 2025: total employment, employment at locations that stayed open, the number of locations, and openings and closures.

We also compared California with other states and separately compared each chain's California restaurants with the same chain's restaurants elsewhere. Finally, we divided the covered chains into two groups: The 20 largest, which account for about 60% of covered jobs, and the 261 smaller ones.

For the state as a whole, we found that employment at covered restaurants was basically unchanged, and employment at restaurants that stayed open didn't change. Among the 20 largest chains, there was no detectable effect at all for any of the measures we tracked over this period.

But the smaller chains tell a different story, recording substantial declines in employment, locations and openings, while closures rose.

How to reconcile the flat statewide numbers with the sharp effects on smaller chains? The largest chains employ most of the workers affected by the new minimum wage rule, so the statewide total is dominated by them. And the reduced entry and higher exit among smaller chains may have eased competitive pressure on the largest ones.

A final point: The biggest chains tend to be the most automated, relying more on equipment such as self-serve kiosks that can reduce the number of workers needed. That may help explain the muted employment response among these larger businesses.

Taking the longer view

First, we caution that the absence of a clear short-run effect on total employment doesn't prove that the policy won't cause bigger job losses over time as companies adapt to the new law. We also can't answer what happened to the workers at the most affected restaurants or what happened to prices at those establishments, although other research suggests they rose by 3% to 4%.

That said, the law was implemented barely 21⁄2 years ago, and some of the larger effects that economists might expect – such as the closure of labor-intensive restaurants or fewer openings – are already apparent among smaller chains.

Second, it's important to remember that California's fast-food minimum wage applies only to chains with 60 or more locations. So the smaller chains in that range likely lack the scale, automation and pricing power of the national brands and are most sensitive to the new wage floor. Indeed, the law appears to have shifted California's fast-food market toward its largest chains, a pattern that other researchers documented in a similar study that looked at Germany's national minimum wage.

For the cities and states now weighing wage floors of their own, the California evidence isn't a slam dunk either way. It shows that the costs, broadly speaking, fall first on the smaller chains covered by the law – but whether it meaningfully impacts the largest chains is unclear.