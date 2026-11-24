Research Associate, West Virginia University

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Liam Sigaud is a Research Associate with the Knee Regulatory Research Center working within the fields of health and labor economics. He comes to the KRRC from a post-graduate fellowship with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, following the completion of his master's degree in economics from the University of Maine.

His peer-reviewed research has been published in the Journal of Regulatory Economics, Southern Economic Journal, and Social Science & Medicine. He also frequently writes opinion pieces, which have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The Hill, STAT News, and many other outlets.