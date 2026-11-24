MENAFN - The Conversation) The last house I rented in Massachusetts had an oil heating tank that cost US$800 each time my roommates and I wanted to refill it. If the tank ran out, there was no heat in the home, and we had to pay extra for an emergency refill and for someone to relight the pilot. A full tank of oil could last up to a month and a half – but only if we kept the heat at 55 degrees Fahrenheit (13 degrees Celsius) when we were home and cut it off when we went to work.

Where I live now, in Pennsylvania, we use natural gas and pay afterward, based on our use. It amounts to $200 to $400 monthly – and lets us keep our heat around 70 F (21 C).

Prepaying for heat in Massachusetts certainly made me more aware of how much heating a home cost, but it didn't make energy cheaper or help me live according to modern standards. Instead, I got used to wearing my winter coat indoors. This is still a concern for many: As winter 2026 approached, some families in Maine that have oil heat had their kids sleep in snowsuits to use less fuel and keep costs down.

Most electricity companies bill for energy already used – like the natural gas company I have in Pennsylvania. But in Maryland, Baltimore Gas and Electric is proposing a prepaid electricity program, similar to my Massachusetts oil setup.

As an energy affordability researcher studying how people change their habits to use less energy when it's expensive, the real question for me is what this type of payment system would mean for customers. Helping households manage electricity bills is different from ensuring they can afford to use enough energy at home to keep themselves safe.

The company's plan

BGE, which serves approximately 1.3 million electric customers, asked Maryland Public Service Commission members to approve a prepaid program for customers in July 2026. The company says this would help people keep a better handle on their energy spending.

Rather than getting a monthly bill, customers who opted into the plan would make an initial $40 payment toward future electricity use. They could then monitor their power usage and get alerts when balances run low.

The utility's vice president of regulatory policy and strategy, John Frain, told the Maryland Public Service Commission that prepaid customers wouldn't have to pay security deposits to open new accounts and wouldn't have to worry about late payment or reconnection fees if service were disconnected because they weren't able to pay their bills.

For customers with unpaid balances of up to $1,000, the company would have 25% of each prepayment applied to previous debts and 75% go toward future electricity costs. The company expects to save a yet-undetermined amount of money on collection efforts.

Concerns about power cuts

Consumer advocates warn that prepaid billing could cause problems for customers while making life easier for the utility company.

For instance, people on fixed incomes, such as Social Security, could experience increased mental stress because of frequent fears their electricity might be cut off.

They also might make significant changes in their lifestyles: A 2014 study in New Zealand found customers who prepaid for their electricity rationed their own power by, for instance, turning on an electric water heater only every third day and taking cold showers on other days.

Because Maryland prepaid customers would pay the same electricity rates as everyone else, any bill savings would likely come from living without many of the basic services electricity brings to modern life.

The company's response to this concern is that while customers whose balance gets to zero will be disconnected – as soon as the next day – they'll have an easier time getting reconnected. Once people add $15 to their account, power can be restored in less than 30 minutes.

But even short disconnections can cause big problems. For people dependent on electric-powered medical devices, such as breathing equipment or home dialysis machines, getting disconnected can injure or kill them. Without the power to charge a phone or power a Wi-Fi router, some people may have trouble getting alerts about their balance or making payments to turn their electricity back on.

Keeping the lights on, even in hardship

Under traditional billing, Maryland law gives customers protections against rapid disconnections. When people are late paying their bills, utilities have to notify them of the overdue balance and give them at least 14 days to pay before cutting off power – a period during which they can still use electricity.

This delay gives people a chance to make payment arrangements and seek financial assistance, such as from the state's Office of Home Energy Programs.

Applying to that office allows customers to request an additional 55-day reprieve from disconnection, which can help families stay connected during extreme weather events.

Pilot programs

In August 2019, BGE conducted a trial run of the prepaid system with 527 customers.

An independent analysis found that power disconnections were often shorter – five hours on average – for prepaid customers than for customers who were billed later for the power they used, whose power was off for an average of 9.4 days. But 10% of prepaid customers had their power cut off at some point during the test period, compared with just 1% of those in the traditional billing program.

The trial run generated some positive outcomes for customers: 61% of the participants said they had better control over their energy bills by being able to decide when and how much to prepay, and 34% said the program's feature of progressively paying off overdue bills helped them.

However, 41% of participants left before the program formally ended in November 2020. Among those who left, one-third didn't like making frequent payments, and 23% felt their energy cost more.

A way to help consumers without also hurting them?

BGE told Maryland officials that the prepaid program is“not intended as a cost-savings program for customers.”

The company says its prepay program offers customers online tools to monitor their energy use and the option to make payments when it's financially convenient.

But BGE customers can already do both of those things online.

And a utility that cuts people off for running out of credit has less incentive to help customers actually afford sufficient levels of energy to live their lives. That's because investor-owned utilities generally don't earn money on selling more electricity, but rather on building and maintaining power lines and substations. In fact, if systemwide energy use drops – due to mild weather or people choosing to use less energy – and the utility collects less than its approved revenue target, then Maryland law lets it charge customers more so the utility can cover its costs and still make a profit.

The Maryland Public Service Commission will decide on BGE's proposal in January 2027. Its ruling on this prepaid electricity system will determine whether people who seek greater control over their monthly bills would have to give up legal protections that help customers continue to meet their basic energy needs without sacrificing their health and safety during financial hardships.