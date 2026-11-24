Alex Hills Career Development Associate Professor of Engineering and Public Policy, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University

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Destenie Nock, PhD is the Alex Hills Career Development Associate Professor of Engineering and Public Policy, and Civil and Environmental Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University. She is also the CEO of Peoples Energy Analytics, a data analytics company which has created an energy intelligence platform to help utilities identify who is at risk in their homes and connect households to assistance before crisis hits. Her forthcoming book on energy affordability is expected to be released in 2028.

Destenie Nock received her Ph.D. in 2019 from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. There, she performed energy systems modeling in both New England and Sub-Saharan Africa, using multi-criteria decision analysis and applied optimization to better equip policy makers to understand energy planning options. Nock's broad research interests are focused around using mathematical modeling tools to address societal problems related to sustainability planning, energy policy, and engineering for social good. She has a breadth of professional experience, having worked in industry, national labs, and government settings on issues related to energy systems and equity.

–present Associate Professor of Engineering and Public Policy, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University

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2024 Science Defender (Union of Concerned Scientists)