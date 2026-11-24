MENAFN - The Conversation) Resilience can sound empowering. Yet it can also become a responsibility, a socially imposed burden that people are expected to demonstrate when they are ill, ageing or struggling.

We are often told to be resilient. Mental health guidance, the media and even governments encourage us to become more resilient, as though resilience is something that we can build up and draw upon when life becomes difficult.

But resilience is not a superpower possessed by a fortunate few, nor simply a predetermined psychological resource that people carry with them. Rather, it is constituted through the relationships, routines, past experiences and opportunities to adapt. We don't do it alone.

This matters because social conditions can make adapting to adversity easier or harder. Secure work, supportive relationships, accessible healthcare and financial resources can make it easier to to cope. Insecurity, isolation, poor health and limited alternatives can constrain our capacity to adapt.

In our research we followed people aged over 50 living with long COVID through three interviews conducted over 18 months. Their accounts take us beyond the popular idea of resilience as“bouncing back”. Instead, they show resilience being continually negotiated through relationships, external resources and wider social circumstances, as people navigate what has changed, what remains possible and what future they can imagine.

Caroline, 52, worked as a care worker on a zero-hours contract while living with persistent fatigue and brain fog, with little room to slow down or stop. She said, without work,“I don't get any money”. She described taking only“a couple of minutes' breather between each job” before carrying on.

She also felt pressure to appear as though she was coping:“I have to pretend that I'm alright, and then of course when I come home, it's when I'm not.”

From a distance, this might look like resilience. But Caroline's determination to keep going was shaped by financial insecurity and limited alternatives. Her capacity to adapt cannot be separated from the conditions in which she was trying to do so.

When resilience becomes an individual responsibility, people may feel pressured to pretend they are coping rather than seek support. This expectation to be resilient can itself become another burden.

Long Covid made these pressures particularly visible for the participants in our study. Its fluctuating symptoms could make it difficult to know whether changing capacities reflected illness, ageing or both. For people in their 50s and 60s, this could create a feeling of ageing“too soon”, while older participants sometimes faced assumptions that declining health was part of getting older.

Elizabeth, in her early 50s, described feeling trapped in a body that seemed much older than her age. Although others saw her as“back to normal”, she continued to struggle. There was, she said,“a bit of a gap between how people perceive you and how you're feeling yourself”. Eventually, she described having to“fake it to make it”.

Her experience shows that resilience is not only shaped by material circumstances, but also by how other people understand us. Expectations about what someone of a particular age should be able to do can influence how they understand their own limitations.

Caroline and Elizabeth's experiences remind us that when resilience becomes an individuality responsibility, it can lose its positive meaning.

These experiences challenge the idea that resilience is something innate we either have or lack. Instead, it is continually negotiated.

One way to imagine this is that resilience is less like armour and more like an immune system. Armour protects us by keeping adversity out. An immune system responds to what it encounters, interacting with its surrounding environment and continually adjusting. Similarly, social conditions make resilience possible.

Kenneth, 61, was depressed in his first interview with us after losing work and hobbies. By the second, he had started a full-time job with a local council.

“Getting out and meeting people is great and feeling useful is great,” he said, linking his recovery closely to work and community participation:“If I was to draw a graph [of recovery and work], they would be very closely correlated.”

Arnold, 73, told us he experienced brain fog, vision loss and cardiac symptoms from long Covid, alongside the effects of a stroke more than ten years earlier. This left him reliant on his wife for many things. He described how he and his wife coped together:“we live for today”.

Yet when his wife died during the study, this shared way of coping was disrupted. His world became much smaller. His focus increasingly centred on simply getting through each day.

Kenneth and Arnold's experiences show how resilience is not a fixed state, but something that can be strengthened, disrupted and reworked over time.

This matters beyond long Covid and ageing. Life brings uncertainties that cannot always be overcome; ill health, bereavement, changing relationships and shifting ideas about the future. Resilience may involve renegotiating who we are and what a good life might look like as these changes unfold.

It can mean adapting. It can mean accepting help. It can mean relinquishing an earlier version of ourselves.

Telling people to“be resilient” can obscure the conditions that make coping possible, including secure work, supportive relationships, accessible healthcare and financial resources.

Our research shows that resilience is an ongoing, often fragile way of living with uncertainty.