Lecturer in Sociology, Deputy Director of the Centre for Ageing and the Life Course, University of Liverpool

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Chao Fang is a Lecturer in Sociology at the University of Liverpool. He also serves as the deputy director of the Centre for Ageing and the Life Course, which explores various dimensions of the ageing process.

Chao's expertise goes beyond his role at the University of Liverpool. He holds the position of Visiting Research Fellow at the Centre for Death and Society at the University of Bath. This affiliation enables him to contribute to the study of death, dying, bereavement, and their interdisciplinary implications.

Further enriching his academic pursuits, Chao serves as an Honorary Research Associate at the Institute of Education at University College London. This involvement allows him to actively collaborate with experts in longitudinal and life course studies, conducting qualitative research on public health issues.

While primarily based in the United Kingdom, Chao's influence extends across borders. He dedicates himself to collaborations in Asia, particularly China and Japan, as well as throughout Europe, notably Belgium. Through these international connections, he nurtures valuable research and educational partnerships focusing on critical subjects like ageing, death, dying, and social policy.



2023–present Lecturer, University of Liverpool

2021–2023 Research fellow, University College London 2019–2021 Research Associate, University of Bath

2018 University of Bath, PhD/Sociology

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