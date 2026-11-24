MENAFN - The Conversation) It might be only half way through this term, but both the prime minister and opposition leader had the next election firmly in their sights when they addressed their parliamentary troops for the last time this year.

With negotiations under way behind the scenes on legislation the government wants the Senate to pass in this final parliamentary sitting week, Anthony Albanese told caucus work had already started for the next election, and he signalled that Labor was thinking about the danger from One Nation.

Research had been reported to Labor's national campaign committee, which had met on Monday, he said.

“Significant research has been done on how we deal with the right wing parties that are now competing against each other,” Albanese said.

Monday's meeting is the first held this term by the campaign committee, whose members are drawn from the parliamentary party and Labor's national executive. Sources said Monday's discussion focused on how the political environment had changed since the election.

While initially One Nation was seen as mainly a threat to the Coalition, Labor now sees itself as having to take on both the Coalition and One Nation.

This week's Newspoll has Labor on a federal primary vote of 27%, One Nation on 27% and the Coalition on 22%.

At the joint parties meeting Angus Taylor claimed the government might go to an election next year, rather than in 2028 when it is due.

Although that timetable is not being seriously talked about, opposition leaders routinely warn their followers about the possibility of early elections to keep them on their toes and get them into campaign mode.

Taylor said,“Make no mistake about it, colleagues – we can win the next election.”

“Because Labor is on the rocks. This government is on the rocks. Australians see this prime minister for who he is – a lying, arrogant, weak, incompetent prime minister.”

He said for the first time voters were“seeing a plan and a team that can fix our economy and protect our way of life.”

The meeting was also addressed by the Liberal federal director Lincoln Folo

Albanese told caucus the government this week wanted to pass the digital duty of care bill, as well as its legislation on trusts and capital gains tax changes for innovative start ups, and its plan for a gas reservation scheme. Soon after the meeting the government announced a deal with the Greens for the passage of the digital duty of care legislation.

The government is also hoping for a compromise to pass its cut to the private health insurance rebate for older people. Labor wants seniors to be on the same footing as other people but the Greens have demanded an exemption for pensioners.

On Wednesday the government will announce a major treaty with the Solomon Islands. This has involved the Solomon Islands scrapping an earlier 2022 security pact it has had with China.