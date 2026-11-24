MENAFN - The Conversation) Described as the“Ferrari of the virus world” for the way it races from person to person, norovirus is once again on the move as we head into winter.

Reports from the UK Health Security Agency have highlighted that cases of norovirus – commonly known as the“winter vomiting bug” – have increased by more than 35% in England over the past two weeks, compared with the previous fortnight.

While that sounds alarming, this is still within expected levels for the season. Overall case numbers are about 5% above what's typical for this time of year. Cases have fallen in Scotland, but Wales has seen a rise.

Norovirus symptoms include sudden-onset nausea, diarrhoea and vomiting, sometimes accompanied by fever, stomach pain, body aches and headaches.

Most healthy adults recover within one to three days. However, those with weakened immune systems, older adults and young children face a higher risk of severe symptoms. When this happens, people can be ill for much longer and may need hospital treatment if they become dehydrated.

Norovirus is highly contagious, with some studies suggesting that as few as ten virus particles can cause an infection. It spreads from person to person when tiny amounts of virus from infected faeces or vomit get on to food, hands or surfaces and are then transferred to the mouth.

Close contact between people can also spread the virus. This may help explain why cases peak in winter, when people spend more time together indoors. However, you can catch it at any time of the year.

The virus is also particularly resilient; it can survive on hard kitchen surfaces such as stainless steel and ceramic for up to two weeks, and it takes temperatures of around 60°C to kill it.

There are no approved vaccines or specific treatments for norovirus. It evolves quickly to escape our immune systems, and has proved notoriously difficult to grow in the lab, which has hampered research efforts. That said, recent breakthroughs in growing norovirus using lab-grown human gut cells may make it easier to develop treatments in future.

How to protect yourself and your household

While alcohol-based hand sanitisers can be effective against other viruses, such as the ones that cause COVID and flu, they don't work well against norovirus. Instead, the best way to protect yourself is by washing your hands often with soap and hot water, ideally for 15 seconds or more. This is particularly important before or after preparing food, and after going to the toilet.

Norovirus is also frequently spread through contaminated food. Fresh produce such as fruit and vegetables may pick up the virus during harvesting, packaging or handling, so wash these thoroughly before use. Shellfish such as oysters can also be contaminated with concentrated norovirus from the water they live in, so ensure these are thoroughly cooked, rather than steamed or eaten raw.

If someone in your household has norovirus, cleaning surfaces regularly with bleach-based products can help prevent the virus from spreading.

Using a dummy called Vomiting Larry, researchers found that norovirus-containing droplets can spread around ten feet (three metres) when someone vomits. So, it's important to immediately clean areas that have been contaminated by vomit or faeces.

Frequent cleaning of heavily used surfaces such as door handles, light switches, taps, toilet seats and flush handles, ideally while wearing disposable gloves, can help reduce the chances of the virus spreading.

Washing soiled clothes or bedding separately from other laundry, at a temperature of 60°C or above at the longest cycle time possible, can also help kill the virus on soft surfaces.

If you are unlucky enough to get norovirus yourself, the only solution is to allow the virus to run its short, but deeply unpleasant, course.

Replacing lost fluids is essential, so drink plenty of water, tea or electrolyte drinks, or use oral rehydration sachets. If you feel able to eat, stick to plain foods that are easy to digest, such as toast, rice, pasta or soup, and avoid fatty or salty foods that may make your symptoms worse.

As norovirus is highly contagious, ensure that you stay at home and rest as much as possible. Keep your distance from other people in your household where you can, and avoid preparing food for others while you're unwell and for at least 48 hours after symptoms stop.

Even after full recovery, infectious virus can still be shed in poo for up to two weeks, so continuing to frequently clean bathroom areas can help prevent further transmission.

With cases rising as winter sets in, the Ferrari of viruses may be doing the rounds for a while yet. A few simple habits could save you, and others, a very unpleasant few days.