I'm a PhD student at the MRC- University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research. I study the structural basis of calicivirus entry, with a particular interest in gastrointestinal viruses such as norovirus and sapovirus. Prior to my PhD, I completed an MSc in Virology at the University of Glasgow, and a BSc in Biological Sciences with English Literature at the University of Exeter.

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