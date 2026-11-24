MENAFN - The Conversation) Children not attending school has become a growing national concern in England. Government policy has increasingly focused on improving attendance, while parents can face fines for unauthorised absences.

However, behind this wider attendance problem is a striking disparity. Our recently published research shows that between 2021 and 2023, nearly half (44%) of autistic girls attending mainstream secondary schools in England were persistently absent, meaning they miss 10% or more of school.

This high level of absence is not seen equally across all pupils. In 2022-23, 31% of autistic boys in mainstream secondary schools were persistently absent, compared with around 25% of girls and 20% of boys with no identified special educational need. Although absence has increased significantly across all groups since the pandemic, autistic girls stand out as being particularly likely to miss significant amounts of school.

Before the pandemic, around 25% of autistic girls in secondary schools were persistently absent. By 2021-22, this had risen to 44% and remained at a similar level in 2022-23. Although absence increased for all pupils over this period, the gap between autistic girls and autistic boys widened considerably – absence in boys rose from 18% to 31%.

Importantly, there are signs that difficulties with attendance may begin much earlier in a child's life following the pandemic. In 2022-23, 28% of autistic girls in primary school were persistently absent, compared with 26.5% of autistic boys. Before the pandemic, in 2018-19, 16.6% of primary-aged autistic girls and 15% of autistic boys were persistently absent.

Although the difference between autistic girls and boys is much smaller in primary school than in secondary school, these findings suggest that we need to start paying closer attention to attendance difficulties earlier.

Finding the data

Despite the scale of these differences, it has been difficult to tease out using publicly available school attendance data. Government figures have routinely grouped children with different types of special educational need together, masking the scale of the attendance problem for autistic girls within the wider statistics.

To better understand attendance figures for autistic girls specifically, we used a freedom of information request to obtain national attendance data from the Department for Education, broken down by autism, sex, and school stage. This allowed us to examine attendance patterns across 5 to 6 million pupils in state-funded schools in England each year, and compare attendance for autistic girls, autistic boys, and girls and boys with no identified special educational need.

These figures, however, only tell us part of the story. They show how many autistic girls are missing significant amounts of school, but they cannot tell us why this is the case, or what might be making school increasingly difficult to attend.

We know from our previous research with autistic children and families that difficulties with school can build up over time. Autistic young people describe sensory and social pressures, difficult relationships with school staff and school environments that do not always understand or respond to their needs. Over time, these experiences can make school increasingly difficult to manage, and can affect whether young people feel safe, supported, and that they belong.

Our ongoing, as yet unpublished wider research with autistic girls and their families has demonstrated that, for many, difficulties with school attendance stemmed not from a lack of motivation to attend or learn, but from their experiences at school and the associated emotional impact. One girl explained to us that teachers“just thought I was just another kid who wanted to bunk lessons and didn't want to go to them, but it wasn't the case. Like I wanted to go to lessons. I wanted to get an education”.

Attending school might be more challenging as children transition to secondary school. Pupils must manage bigger and busier environments, different subject teachers and classrooms, changing friendships and larger academic and organisational demands.

For autistic girls who may already be struggling and hiding their difficulties to fit in, it may not always be obvious to others how difficult they are finding school. By the time attendance starts to become a serious concern, the difficulties affecting their attendance may already have been building up over months or years.