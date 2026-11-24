Hanna Kovshoff is Professor of Neurodiversity in the School of Psychology at the University of Southampton and Co-Director of the Autism Community Research Network @Southampton - ACoRNS. Her work focuses on autism and neurodiversity, particularly children and young people's experiences of education, and on working together with autistic people, families and practitioners to improve research, policy and practice.

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