MENAFN - The Conversation) You open your brain scan report and see the word“lesion”. It's a worrying word to come across while waiting to speak to your doctor.

In a report, it means there's an area in or around the brain that looks abnormal on the scan. That could be anything from an area of tissue damaged by a stroke to a pocket of fluid that's been there for years.

What happens next depends on what the radiologist thinks they're looking at.

Take a stroke. If a clot blocks an artery supplying the brain, the tissue downstream is starved of oxygen. Brain cells can die, leaving an area of damage that doctors call an infarct. Even a tiny stroke in an area that controls movement can leave someone with lasting weakness. If your face suddenly droops on one side or you develop arm weakness or trouble speaking, call 999 straight away, even if the symptoms pass.

A lesion can also form through inflammation. In multiple sclerosis (MS), the immune system attacks myelin, the protective coating around nerve fibres. Damage to that coating makes it harder for messages to travel along the nerves. The damaged areas can show up on MRI scans in the brain or spinal cord. Doctors look at where those areas are and what pattern they form, because several other conditions can produce spots on an MRI.

Sometimes the lesion is a growth. A meningioma is a tumour that starts in the protective layers of tissue around the brain. Most meningiomas are non-cancerous and grow slowly. They can go unnoticed for years and turn up on a scan that's being carried out for another reason. Even a non-cancerous tumour can cause symptoms if it presses on the brain.

What the scan can tell you about a lesion

If you've ever looked at a set of MRI images, you might have noticed that the fluid around the brain can look bright in one picture and dark in another. Think of how an Instagram filter makes some details stand out. The MRI scanner does something similar by changing how it captures the image.

Radiologists call these different settings“sequences”. One can turn down the signal from the fluid so that patches of abnormal tissue next to it stand out. Another is sensitive to the movement of water within tissue and can help pick up a recent stroke.

Sometimes the radiologist will go looking for an older scan. If the same area looked exactly the same several years ago, that gives them information a single scan can't. If there's no earlier scan to compare it with, a repeat scan may help show whether the lesion is changing over time.

When a brain lesion needs follow-up

Some findings on a scan can be left alone. An arachnoid cyst is a pocket of fluid in one of the membranes around the brain. On a scan, it typically has a clear outline, and the fluid inside looks the same as the fluid that normally surrounds the brain. In adults, a small cyst with these features often needs no further scans if it causes no symptoms and is in a place where it's unlikely to block the flow of fluid.

For some lesions, a repeat scan helps doctors see whether they're growing. If a meningioma is found by chance and is causing no symptoms, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence suggests a repeat scan after a year. If the tumour looks the same, clinicians can consider ending follow-up or scanning again five years after it was first found.

If the scan shows a brain abscess, a pocket of pus in the brain caused by an infection, the next step is urgent treatment in hospital.

If you're reading your own report, look for the summary, often headed“impression” or“conclusion”. That's where the radiologist usually gives their best explanation of what they've seen and may suggest a next step. When you speak to the clinician who arranged the scan, ask what they think caused the lesion and whether you need to do anything about it. If they recommend another scan, ask what they'll be looking for.