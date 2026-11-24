Professor of Neurology, Centre for Neuroscience, Surgery and Trauma, Queen Mary University of London

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Gavin Giovannoni was appointed to the Chair of Neurology, Blizard Institute, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London in November 2006. He did his undergraduate medical training at Wits, where he graduated cum laude in 1987. He moved to the Institute of Neurology, UCL, Queen Square, London in 1993 after completing his specialist training in neurology in South Africa. After three years as a clinical research fellow and two years as the Scarfe Lecturer, he was awarded a PhD in immunology from the University of London in 1998. He was appointed as a Clinical Senior Lecturer, Royal Free and University College Medical School, in 1998 and moved back to Queen Square in 1999. He was made a Reader in Neuroimmunology in 2004. His clinical interests are multiple sclerosis and other inflammatory disorders of the central nervous system. He is particularly interested in clinical issues related to optimising MS disease-modifying therapies. Professor Giovannoni's current research is focused on Epstein Barr virus as a possible cause of multiple sclerosis (MS), MS-related neurodegeneration, MS biomarker discovery, MS clinical outcome measures, MS clinical trials and immune tolerance strategies. He has recently become the co-director of the Preventive Neurology Unit, Wolfson Institute of Population Health.

–present Professor of Neurology, Centre for Neuroscience, Surgery and Trauma, Queen Mary University of London

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