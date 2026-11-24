MENAFN - The Conversation) Victoria's premier, Ben Carroll, has run one of the most unusual election campaigns in memory.

It's not just that he's trying to make a virtue out of confessing the mistakes of a government of which he was a leading player. That can be seen as born of desperation. It's that he chose deliberately to have Labor offer a penance that has probably increased its self-harm.

Carroll knows that, on all the evidence, the state government is headed on Saturday for a massive trouncing, in which he could lose his own seat.

Presumably he was also aware his decision to establish the royal commission into the Big Build would not necessarily help limit the government's losses, and might hurt them.

Carroll admittedly needed to announce a royal commission as part of sharply differentiating himself from his predecessors. To maintain the resistance by Jacinta Allan was untenable. But he could have made the commission a promise, rather than having it start hearing evidence immediately.

The evidence that has come out has reinforced everything that had been said about the Andrews-Allan administrations – it has been devastating for the state government.

Yet Carroll took this course on timing regardless. We can't see into his mind but on face value, he deserves a big tick for standing up for integrity.

He said in an interview in The Australian this week that the royal commission would be“the thing that defines me”.

But something else will define Carroll, more negatively. In 2023, when Dan Andrews stepped down, Carroll nominated to contest the ballot against Allan. But then he withdrew, and in return he became deputy premier.

Carroll, in his interview with The Australian, was asked about whether a ballot would have given Labor MPs and members a chance for a debate on where he and Allan wanted to take the party and the state. He said:“I reflect on that often [...]. But I can't look back. I've got to look forward. And believe it or not, I believe I was meant to get the leadership, and you know if it came later than it was meant to be, that was it.”

In a left-dominated state caucus Carroll, from the right, would not have won. But if he had been defeated and gone to the backbench, he might have fought to change the government's direction and perhaps may have wrested the leadership earlier.

Importantly, he would have extricated himself from the tentacles of a government whose lack of integrity has been demonstrated beyond dispute.

At the very least, he would have been seen as a man of principle.

But whether for reasons of self-interest (becoming deputy premier), a calculation of the numbers (which he didn't have) or a lack of courage, Carroll bypassed what would have been the brave path of integrity.

It was a choice he may have been seeking to atone for in how robustly he framed his action on the royal commission.