MENAFN - The Conversation) Australian artists will not find reassurance in the report, published today, from the Joint Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence.

The report, titled Artificial Intelligence – the Australian way, has 46 recommendations. It broadly supports the Australian government in welcoming AI companies to operate in Australia, train large language models (LLMs) on Australian content and“invest” in infrastructure. (This last point likely means building more data centres here.)

The report recommends that changes to copyright law must“consider how individual rights holders and individual creators receive payment for the use of their work”. But it doesn't recognise the existing wholesale harvesting of Australian content for AI models. And it doesn't adequately address the problematic use of First Nations culture by big tech.

Rights holders will be pleased to see a few recommendations in the report. One is for transparency from AI companies on their use of Australian content, which would represent a big change. Currently, creators generally cannot tell how their work has been used.

Another recommendation is for artists to be paid if their work is used by someone else for commercial gain.

A third recommendation artists will welcome is“strong penalties for failure to comply with the law, including breaches of technical protections”. This means there would be consequences for companies that fail to comply with copyright law.

But will these frameworks be overruled by competing demands – such as the economic gains or“sovereign capability” highlighted elsewhere in the report?

Another component that may unsettle copyright holders is the recommendation that“frontier AI companies” be given“the certainty necessary to train their AI models in Australia” (albeit,“in a way that reflects Australian values and culture”).

Every other copyright recommendation, however promising it may sound, needs to be read in the context of this recommendation.

Copyright changes

The report includes a chapter on copyright. It has several recommendations on revisions to copyright law and managing the relationship involved in AI training locally on Australian content – between the rights holders who made the work and the AI companies who use the work.

Australian copyright law is automatic: as soon as an artist creates a work, they have copyright. Payments from the Copyright Agency are a key component of artist income. The use of Australian content by AI models to create new work endangers artists' livelihoods, while allowing big tech to profit without paying their share.

As it stands, training on Australian content in overseas data centres does not result in remuneration for Australian artists. But it does create the opportunity for AI users to replicate Australian content and potentially profit from it.

The committee recommends when making changes to copyright, the government should ensure creative workers are paid in the same way rights holders are.

The report recommends the government“incentivise commercial deals between large rights holders and collective agencies”. This would mean artists could be paid – by large rights holders like publishers, record labels or collective agencies such as the Copyright Agency – for work used to train AI.

But a concern with this sort of model is that many smaller creators may miss out in negotiations.

Further, the idea the government would need to“incentivise deals” is like saying the government should subsidise foreign building companies by giving them bricks.

This report does not address the existing use of Australian content to train AI models around the world. When looking to the future, it recommends:

Pocock: Australia at risk

Australian author Charlotte Wood this week called out AI companies for“demanding that our Labor government greenlight the greatest wage theft in history”, while causing harm to the environment and democracies.

She's one of many Australian writers taking part in a new campaign, Not Theirs to Take. It argues for the protection of Australia's creative and media sector, which it says contributes $70.3 billion to the Australian economy and employs almost 600,000 workers.

A central message of the campaign is:“AI companies should not be able to use Australian creative work without permission and agreed payment.”

In a dissenting report to the Senate committee report, committee member and ACT Senator David Pocock addressed a range of concerns, including data centres and copyright.

On copyright, he called on the government to:

refrain from making any changes to existing copyright law focus on enforcing existing protections facilitate licensing deals.



If Australia creates conditions that are more relaxed than other jurisdictions, he says the country is at risk of becoming the“the copyright equivalent of the Cayman Islands”.

First Nations data sovereignty

The report's chapter on copyright and First Nations data sovereignty is concerning.

Given the existing use of First Nations content to train AI models around the world, a recommendation for the government to“include consideration of the protection of the cultural authority of Australia's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders” rings hollow.

With the track record of these companies, does anyone really believe they will consult with all the different leaders from different language groups and peoples around Australia?

Organisations such as the National Library of Australia have been undertaking extensive programs to develop Indigenous cultural and intellectual property protocols. The work is time-consuming and highly laborious. It does not align with the economic imperatives driving big tech.

What economic gains?

In a broader sense, the report recommends the government“develop and implement whole-of-government procurement and adoption policies that leverage Commonwealth purchasing power to stimulate investment in Australian AI capabilities”.

In other words, it recommends government should spend on AI to encourage more AI companies to operate in Australia.

However, Australia has a poor track record of receiving adequate return on its resources. Journalists and advocates have raised concerns that incorporating AI into government processes without adequate guardrails creates risks equivalent to those from the Robodebt scandal.

In another chapter on sovereign capabilities, the report addresses data centres, energy and“sharing the economic gains”. The economic gains remain to be seen.

Companies have laid off staff and the recent Anthropic IPO has created some new billionaires – but the economic benefits to society as a whole are yet to manifest.

Australian art cannot be made anywhere else. This includes Australian writing. Yes, the arts contribute economically, but they are also critical social infrastructure.

Allowing the continued use of Australian art and writing by foreign big tech companies, without remuneration for the work they have already used to train AI models, will only make it even harder for local creatives to be fairly rewarded.