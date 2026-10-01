Alice Grundy

After fifteen years working in trade publishing, I researched a PhD at ANU on Australian editing and publishing history. My book, Editing Fiction: Three case studies from postwar Australia was published by Cambridge University Press and I have written articles and reviews for The Sydney Review of Books, Australian Literary Studies and Overland.

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