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Alice Grundy

Alice Grundy


2026-10-01 09:05:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Visiting Fellow, School of Literature, Language and Linguistics, Australian National University
Profile Articles

After fifteen years working in trade publishing, I researched a PhD at ANU on Australian editing and publishing history. My book, Editing Fiction: Three case studies from postwar Australia was published by Cambridge University Press and I have written articles and reviews for The Sydney Review of Books, Australian Literary Studies and Overland.

Experience
  • 2022–present Assistant Editor, Reviews Editor, Australian Literary Studies
  • 2016–2021 Associate Publisher, Brio
  • 2020–2021 Lecturer, Professional Editing, UTS
  • 2012–2016 Managing Editor, Giramondo
Publications
  • 2022 Editing Fiction: Three case studies from post-war Australia, Cambridge University Press
  • 2022 Taking a Risk: Disability, Prejudice and Advocacy in the Editing and Publishing History of Ruth Park's Swords and Crowns and Rings, Australian Literary Studies

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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