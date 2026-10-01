Alice Grundy
- Visiting Fellow, School of Literature, Language and Linguistics, Australian National University
After fifteen years working in trade publishing, I researched a PhD at ANU on Australian editing and publishing history. My book, Editing Fiction: Three case studies from postwar Australia was published by Cambridge University Press and I have written articles and reviews for The Sydney Review of Books, Australian Literary Studies and Overland.Experience
- 2022–present Assistant Editor, Reviews Editor, Australian Literary Studies 2016–2021 Associate Publisher, Brio 2020–2021 Lecturer, Professional Editing, UTS 2012–2016 Managing Editor, Giramondo
- 2022 Editing Fiction: Three case studies from post-war Australia, Cambridge University Press 2022 Taking a Risk: Disability, Prejudice and Advocacy in the Editing and Publishing History of Ruth Park's Swords and Crowns and Rings, Australian Literary Studies
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