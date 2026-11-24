MENAFN - The Conversation) Just 11 days after resigning as chip maker Nvidia's chief executive, Jensen Huang has been rehired by the company he co-founded, vowing“I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around”.

The company's board said its unexpected, unanimous decision came after“input from senior levels of the United States government”.

US President Donald Trump went even further, declaring in an interview that he“convinced them” to bring Huang back. The company had bluntly ruled out Huang's return just days ago.

But why would a US president meddle so openly in the world's second-most valuable company? And why does the leader of Nvidia matter beyond the US – including the speed at which data centres are built worldwide?

A trillion-dollar turnaround

Nvidia's stocks plunged after Huang announced his resignation on November 12, following reports of extramarital affairs, one with a woman identified by US intelligence as being in touch with China's top spy agency and another with an Nvidia employee. Both raised concerns about Huang's judgement as CEO.

Allegations of previously publicly belittling staff – including a senior executive who temporarily succeeded him as CEO – have also been reported by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

Nvidia's stock closed at US$174 a share on November 11, the day before Huang quit. Within eight days, the share price had fallen to about US$126, knocking as much as US$1.2 trillion off its market value – and dragging down the wider US share market.

On the day of Huang's return, the company's shares surged 31% to US$165, pushing its market valuation back up by nearly US$1 trillion.

What's behind Trump's 'extraordinary' intervention?

The relationship between the US government, Nvidia and other tech companies has become really entangled.

Even so, it's extraordinary for a president to have called one of the world's most valuable companies and told its board to reinstate the CEO. It's hard to imagine any president other than Trump doing that.

As an economist, I think in terms of incentives. On Nvidia, I believe Trump had four main incentives to weigh in.

First, there's the obvious economic impact of Nvidia's falling share price on the wider US stock market.

Asked if last week's AI selloff was a factor in his push to reinstate Huang as CEO, Trump said:“Probably so, but the bigger impact was the long term.” Trump added“I made the deal” and that his intervention was“very important” to Huang's return.

Then there's a political incentive.

There's been growing talk in the media in recent months about the“AI bubble” bursting. The wobbles in AI stocks became especially noticeable when Nvidia lost about one-third of its market capitalisation after Huang's resignation.

All of those losses threaten the perception that markets do well under Trump – a claim he's long made.

While Trump's intervention in Nvidia is extraordinary by historical standards, it's not the first time his administration has significantly intervened in the market.

Under Trump, the US government last year took a 10% stake in Intel. It has also bought 10–15% stakes in other tech-related companies, especially miners of critical minerals needed for AI.

The success of AI and tech-related mining companies has become inextricably tied to this administration.

Then there's a personal incentive.

The Financial Times reported the surge in Nvidia's share price on Monday could have made Trump between US$1.3 million and US$15 million. That's based on his most recent financial disclosures, which show Trump may have owned as many as 370,000 shares at September 30.

Finally, there's Trump's personal relationship with Huang.

It's been reported he takes Huang's advice on all things AI to a significant extent, both in private and in public. For instance, Huang recently took a phone call from Trump while on stage.

Huang has been one of the few AI industry leaders who hardly mentions potential downsides of AI. Trump has shunned mentions of AI doomsday scenarios or the need for greater safety.

Why does this matter globally?

Under Huang, Nvidia has become the central bank of AI: fuelling the AI boom, both with its advanced chips and its funding of tech firms that need those chips.

Nvidia is a cash-rich company, with enormous profit margins.

Many well-known tech companies that buy Nvidia chips, such as Anthropic and OpenAI, are still comparatively cash poor. They have huge spending commitments and need someone to fund them. The companies then use the money Nvidia provides as an investor to buy Nvidia chips. The better they do, the more chips they buy – and the better Nvidia does.

Nvidia has also been a crucial investor in data centres, providing US$228 billion in guarantees, leases and investments for data centre providers.

Read more: Who's paying whom? The circular money machine behind the AI boom (or bubble)

But what happens if investors lose confidence in AI? Nvidia's“circular financing” arrangements mean it's extremely exposed to the AI industry overall, both on the data centre side and among the AI companies.

After Huang resigned, Nvidia's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, was appointed as interim CEO.

Kress – who's staying on as CFO – has reportedly been an important counterweight to Huang on risky financing deals. According to several media outlets, Kress renegotiated a proposal for Nvidia to provide US$250 billion in guarantees for an OpenAI data centre in Ohio, instead cutting that commitment in half.

However, Kress is not universally opposed to circular financing. In August she publicly defended Nvidia's approach, saying“we know some will call this circular financing. We see it differently”.

Why does that history matter? Because if Kress or someone other than Huang had been CEO, investment in AI might have slowed. That would have real-world impacts well beyond the US, including how quickly data centres expand worldwide.

Huang has been the world's best known salesman of AI. Now that he's back as CEO, his incentives – like Trump's – are the same as before his resignation. Hype up AI's future, shut down criticism of it and keep the circular finance flowing.