Senior Lecturer, Finance and Data Analytics, Adelaide University

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Marta Khomyn is a Senior Lecturer at the Adelaide Business School, with the research focus on Finance and Data Analytics.

Marta does empirical research on passive investing, market efficiency, cryptocurrency markets, and more. Her research has been published in top academic journals such as Journal of Financial Economics, The Review of Financial Studies and Journal of Banking and Finance. Marta also consults for the World Bank, focusing on digital technologies in developing countries. Prior to joining the University of Adelaide, Marta has been a Visiting Researcher at Chi-X Australia, a stock exchange. She also taught various Finance subjects at University of Technology Sydney and Stockholm School of Economics in Riga.



2015–present Consultant, The World Bank 2022–present Senior Lecturer, Adelaide University

2020 University of Technology Sydney, Finance



2025 Journal of Financial Economics, Benchmarking Benchmarks

2024 The Review of Financial Studies, The Value of ETF Liquidity 2021 Journal of Banking and Finance, Algos gone wild: What drives the extreme order cancellation rates in modern markets?

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