MENAFN - The Conversation) Three in four Aboriginal people in the Northern Territory live in remote or very remote areas. They are spread out across 73 remote communities, home to around 40,000 people in total. More than half live in overcrowded housing, compared with 11% of Aboriginal people nationally.

In June 2024, the Commonwealth and Northern Territory governments signed a new ten-year remote housing agreement. It commits $4 billion to build up to 2,700 homes across 73 remote communities and town camps, with the aim of halving overcrowding.

It's one of the largest investments in Aboriginal housing in Australia's history. Yet the agreement schedules just two independent reviews: one midway, by 2029–30, and one near its end. Until the first of those, the main evidence about how people actually live in these houses is a single evaluation of the previous agreement.

That evaluation is ours, and was commissioned by Aboriginal Housing NT. It evaluated housing delivered under the 2018–2023 agreement and was intended to inform the new one.

Our central finding is the persistent problem in remote housing is governments' reluctance to trust what communities tell them. Fixing that will take time – and many residents can't afford to wait.

Evaluations are rare, and rarely acted on

A post-occupancy evaluation goes back to a finished house and asks the people living in it whether it works.

In remote Aboriginal housing, such evaluations are uncommon. Programs are usually judged on outputs, such as the number of bedrooms delivered or cost per house.

The few evaluations that have been done tell a consistent story, but they have seldom changed what happens next.

In 1974, a review of housing at Warburton, in Western Australia, warned governments and communities could not agree on objectives until“sensitive administrative structures” were developed.

In the half century since, governments have built those structures – local decision-making policies and housing reference groups among them. What they have not done is give them real authority.

In 2013, the Centre for Appropriate Technology evaluated new housing in the Alice Springs town camps for Tangentyere Council. It recommended giving housing reference groups“more than an advisory role” in allocating houses.

More than a decade later, members of these groups in the communities we visited told us the same thing: they advise, and governments decide.

Anthropologist Tess Lea and architect Paul Pholeros described the pattern as a cycle. Great need prompts cheaper houses and cost-cutting“innovation”. Houses fail, standards rise, costs climb, fewer houses get built, and need grows again. Program names change – CHIP, IHANT, SIHIP, NPARIH, NPRHNT – but the lessons get lost.

What we found

In 2024 we visited five communities, one in each NT region: Yuendumu, Alpurrurulam, Kalkarindji, Pirlangimpi and Ramingining.

We interviewed 35 tenants of government-built houses, along with housing reference group members, councils, land councils and contractors, and reviewed house designs and meeting records.

Many new houses worked reasonably well. Most tenants were happy with the space, and most hardware like taps, showers and drains were working.

The problems raised were less about the house and more about the power of communities to make decisions about the issues that affect their lives.

Housing reference groups were established in 2010 under the NT's Remote Public Housing Management Framework. They are voluntary advisory groups made up of local residents.

A 2012 Commonwealth Ombudsman's report recommended the groups be provided with more support, given their increasing role as a“front door” to community for many government housing programs.

Housing reference group members we spoke with felt they provided advice that was often overruled. Group meeting records were sparse, and at key points where community input is required there was often no record it had happened.

Overcrowding was also identified as a continued problem. Nearly half the tenants we spoke with reported feeling stressed, crowded or unsafe. That stress was tied to opaque housing allocation decisions, years of waiting for a house, and repairs that never came. Many had stopped reporting maintenance problems altogether.

Decisions made without residents compounded this. For example, houses built with west-facing bedrooms but no air conditioning, making them unbearable in the heat.

In response, families retreated to sleep in the one cooled living area, recreating the crowding the house was meant to relieve.

Handing over the reins

Some of our findings are technical fixes, from better site superintendency (so that what is specified is actually delivered), to installing a second yard tap. These can be written into the next contract.

But our core recommendations are about governance. Housing reference groups need genuine shared decision-making authority, consistent with Closing the Gap priorities.

Group members should be paid for their time and trained in planning, land tenure and approvals.

Residents need a mandatory say on where houses sit before plans are locked in. Allocations should be settled before houses are built.

Local Aboriginal organisations should be partners in construction and maintenance.

The agreement's own principles call for the“gradual uptake of Aboriginal control” and for building the capability of the Aboriginal community-controlled housing sector. That capability can't just be switched on. It takes years of investment in people, relationships and institutions.

The clock is ticking

The new agreement began in July 2024. Our report was completed that August but not publicly released until October 2026. By then, nearly a quarter of the ten-year program had passed.

The midway review is due by 2029–30. If governance reforms haven't begun by then, it will find what we found, and what the 2013 evaluation found before us. And the agreement commits only to“consider” publishing review findings.

Our report takes its title from“From Little Things Big Things Grow”, which recalls activist Vincent Lingiari's reply to politicians who promised to sort things out:“we know how to wait”.

Kalkarindji, the place where that struggle began, was one of the communities we visited. Sixty years on, communities are still waiting. This agreement is a chance to stop asking them to.

The author would like to acknowledge Andrew Broffman and Frances Silberstein for their work on the research underpinning this article.