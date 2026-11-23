Adjunct Professor, Department of Architecture, Monash University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Kieran is a co-founder and Director at The Fulcrum Agency, a creative consultancy that leverages community and social outcomes through evidenced-based design strategy, advocacy and research. Kieran is Adjunct Professor at MADA, Monash University.

Kieran's portfolio of projects includes urban design, educational and public buildings that have been awarded by the Australian Institute of Architects across commercial, public, urban design, interiors, education and residential categories, as well as winning the Australian Award for Urban Design, and an International Award for Public Participation for their work in community led design processes. His writing has been published widely on topics covering urban renewal, Indigenous housing and new models of practice and procurement.

Kieran is a regular contributor to design studios at Curtin University, the University of Western Australia and Notre Dame University Australia and has served on several professional advisory boards and juries. He is an Industry Partner for the University of Sydney's Health Habitat Incubator. In 2016, he co-authored a ground-breaking report, #designperth, with the Property Council of Australia, The Greens and Curtin University Sustainability Policy Institute on the critical role design should play in the densification of our cities. His work is underpinned by a belief in the positive influence of good design, not just for individuals but communities as well.



2012–present Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, Monash University

2018–present Principal, TheFulcrum 1997–2017 Design Director, CODA Studio

1997 Curtin University, B. Arch

ExperienceEducation