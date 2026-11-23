MENAFN - The Conversation) Robert Louis Stevenson's 1883 novel Treasure Island, which follows a young boy's quest for hidden treasure, is the best known pirate narrative in the Western world.

The musical Silver Tongue, playing at the Hayes Theatre in Sydney, is an unabashedly queer, female-dominated take on Stevenson's adventure story.

Co-written by Miranda Middleton and Jacob Parker, with music and lyrics by Alec Steedman, Silver Tongue starts with the key characters and basic plot of the novel – before quickly subverting the narrative.

Teen bar-hand Jim Hawkins (Marty Alix) discovers a treasure map made by notorious pirate Captain Flint, and sets out to find the loot. The expedition is helmed by Dr Livesey (Shannen Alyce Quan) and Squire Trelawney (Jack Green), who unwittingly engage a band of (poorly disguised) pirates to crew their ship.

In the novel, the pirates are led by Long John Silver. In this queering of the story, they're led by Silver Tongue (Billy Palin): a quick-witted, strong-willed lesbian.

Silver Tongue was first mate to Flint, who stole and hid the treasure before absconding. She is hell-bent on revenge and stealing the treasure for herself.

The main action of the musical follows the motley crew to Skeleton Island, where they search for the loot.

The genius of Silver Tongue resides in its lightness and its negotiation between broad and meta humour – moving in and out of the world of the play and into direct conversation with the audience.

The show's queerness is also uniquely subtextual – inherent within the world of the show – but not expressly navigated through the plot.

A swashbuckling cast of actor-musicians

The cast of Silver Tongue is a uniformly strong, rollicking, swashbuckling kaleidoscope of actor-musicians.

They are led by musical director Victoria Falconer and composer Alec Steedman on strings. Most of the cast play multiple instruments throughout, echoing the current trend of actor-musician-heavy musical theatre shows.

The predominantly pop/folk score has nods to Hamilton, Moana and Gilbert and Sullivan.

Middleton and Parker's retelling is dense with hilarious comedic bits and sideways nods to the original novel.

Hailley Hunt's set design is beautifully rendered, with fabrics and rigging, ropes, barrels and an old piano. It is exemplary design, apart from the excess movement on the sails that cover the scene changes (which are slightly distracting).

Director Richard Carroll's use of the tiny stage in this 110-seat house is inventive, transporting the audience easily between ship, shore, pier and island.

Silver Tongue as heroic figure

The strength of this production is in centring a lesbian pirate without treating her gender or sexuality as exotic.

As Silver Tongue, Palin commands the audience's gaze when she appears onstage. Her singing is note-perfect, and her standoffish swagger captures the androgyny and strength of someone used to climbing rigging in a man's ocean.

Her charisma and comfort in her character renders gender and sexuality a non-question; it just is.

Victoria Falconer, a consummate musician and cabaret diva in her own right, is cleverly cast as the Parrot/First Mate, always adding a feathered flutter when she enters a scene with a fiddle, accordion or piano. The dynamic synergy between Falconer and Steedman on violin is exciting to hear.

Natalie Abbott, playing the pirate Dick, has so many moments of wide-eyed, slack-jawed dumbfoundedness that it's hard to think of a more adorable and pure take on this character. Tana Laga'aia, as fellow pirate Hands, has a softness and sweetness that reads as genuinely authentic.

The show's queerest moment, a scene featuring Dick, Hands and Dr Livesey features a hilarious soft shoe dance between three suitors. It's a surprising moment of coy sweetness in a show that is broadly comic.

Green deploys broad physical humour as Squire Trelawney, a fop prone to misanthropic rants. A sequence in which he leads a ballet of beluga whales (“it's in my contract!”) is absurd in the best possible way.

Alix captures Jim Hawkins' innocence and naivete as the powerless protagonist. He remains a representation of simple optimism to the end, with some missed opportunity to give his characters more complexity and agency.

A moving subversion of a classic tale

In some ways, Silver Tongue is a divertissement – a Gilbert and Sullivan-esque romp.

But it's also a clever piece of meta commentary on the musical theatre medium, delighting fans of musical theatre and cabaret with asides like“Are you on vocal rest?” and“You are featured ensemble”. The central number Land Hoe! is a hilarious parody of a nightclub act.

The show is also moving. The denouement, in which Silver Tongue decides to no longer be an island, and to lean into her found family, is delivered with a powerful song, The Ocean in Me.

Championing works like Silver Tongue is what has kept the Hayes Theatre at the centre of new music theatre in Australia. I would sail on any meta-comedic ship they're crewing.

Silver Tongue is showing at the Hayes Theatre in Sydney until December 19.