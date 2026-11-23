Opera and music theatre director Opera and music theatre singer/actor and singing teacher Associate Professor at the Conservatorium of Music - specialising in performance practice, stage movement, direction, design Educational Integrity and Ethics responsibilities at the Conservatorium Stage director for numerous operas and musicals Artistic director Opera Carnivale Choral conductor for choirs

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