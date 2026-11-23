Narelle Yeo
- Associate Professor in Voice, Opera and Stagecraft, Director Music Theatre, Sydney Conservatorium of Music, University of Sydney
Opera and music theatre director
Opera and music theatre singer/actor and singing teacher
Associate Professor at the Conservatorium of Music - specialising in performance practice, stage movement, direction, design
Educational Integrity and Ethics responsibilities at the Conservatorium
Stage director for numerous operas and musicals
Artistic director Opera Carnivale
Choral conductor for choirs
- 2014–present Associate professor, Voice and stagecraft
- 2017 Sydney University, Doctorate of Musical Arts
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