MENAFN - The Conversation) Evacuation is one of our oldest and most instinctive responses to danger. Whether the threat is fire, flood, conflict or another emergency, the imperative is to get people out of harm's way.

Recent examples abound. In July, more than 200,000 people fled catastrophic wildfires near Bordeaux in what was France's largest evacuation since the second world war.

A few years earlier, a single cyclone prompted five million evacuations across Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Bhutan.

And millions of people have been evacuated from conflicts in Palestine, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Ukraine in recent years, to name just a few.

But sometimes, the real disaster is what happens next. Once people have escaped immediate danger, further challenges arise. How long will people be displaced? Where will they live, and in what conditions? What will their legal status be if they cross an international border? What if they can never return home?

Such questions are becoming increasingly urgent as climate change creates disasters on steroids. Between 2015 and 2022, more than 2.1 billion people globally were evacuated in anticipation of hazards. While many returned quickly, others were displaced for months or even years. For some, going home still isn't an option.

Despite this, surprisingly little attention has been paid to evacuations as a form of displacement. Evacuation tends to be seen as a temporary emergency management tool, rather than as a social and political process that can exacerbate vulnerability and affect people's lives for years to come.

This is where history may offer some interesting lessons, and in unexpected ways.

Evacuations and refugee law

When we think about the origins of refugee protection, we tend to think of the second world war and the subsequent creation of the 1951 Refugee Convention. But the foundations of the international refugee protection regime were laid much earlier – and evacuations played a central role.

In 1920, as anti-Bolshevik forces collapsed during the Russian civil war, nearly 150,000 Russians were evacuated from Crimea across the Black Sea, aided by the British and French. The immediate imperative was to get people out. However, once they reached safety in Constantinople (present-day Istanbul), a new problem emerged: what would happen to them next?

The evacuees lacked a secure legal status, employment opportunities or realistic prospects of return. As food supplies dwindled and disease spread, the situation became increasingly dire. New forms of international cooperation were needed to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

It was in response to this challenge that the modern international refugee regime emerged. In the language of the time, it was thought that if refugees could be“evacuated” to countries where they could find productive employment, they would be able to rebuild their lives.

A number of governments, therefore, agreed to issue identity certificates to Russian refugees – famously known as Nansen passports – to facilitate this onward movement. In this way, many of those who had been stranded by the initial evacuation from Crimea were“re-evacuated” in the hope of finding a more durable solution.

Seen from this perspective, evacuations were not peripheral to the history of refugee protection, but central to it.

Evacuations can compound existing risks

This history also underscores another important point. Evacuations are often presented as a purely protective measure – and sometimes they are. But they can also exacerbate existing risks and even generate new forms of harm. The large-scale wartime evacuations of children in Europe in the first half of the 20th century starkly illustrates this tension.

Children were moved away en masse to avoid bombardment, persecution and starvation, and in the process, many lives were undoubtedly saved. But so profound and long-lasting were the effects of separation from parents, communities and culture that a new body of psychological literature was born.

The protection of children's best interests, their right to family unity and the presumption that cross-border evacuation would be highly exceptional were embedded in post-war international legal instruments, partly in response to these wartime impacts.

Evacuation can be both an act of protection and an act of displacement. That paradox matters now more than ever. As the impacts of climate change contribute to more frequent and severe disasters, the number of people displaced through evacuations is rising.

While evacuations may be a sign of a well-functioning disaster risk management system, they may also indicate risk and vulnerability – especially for those who are already socially, economically or politically marginalised.

Remarkably, many of the central challenges remain the same as those a century ago. Who moves? Who decides? What rights do people have? And how can temporary safety be transformed into a durable, dignified solution?

While no two evacuations are the same, reflecting on the longer historical context provides important insights into how protection has been conceptualised, negotiated and reimagined over time.

Jane McAdam is the recipient of the 2026 Gerda Henkel Prize, which was presented at a ceremony in Düsseldorf, Germany, this week. This article draws on the themes of her Gerda Henkel Prize oration.