Scientia Professor and ARC Laureate Fellow, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW

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Jane McAdam AO is Scientia Professor of Law and the Founding Director of the Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law at UNSW Sydney, where she leads the Evacuations Research Hub. She holds a prestigious Australian Research Council Laureate Fellowship and is also a Fellow of the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia, a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Law, and an Honorary Associate of the Refugee Studies Centre at Oxford University. Professor McAdam publishes widely in international refugee law and forced migration, with a particular focus on evacuations and mobility in the context of climate change and disasters. She serves on multiple international committees and is joint Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Refugee Law, the leading journal in the field.

2007–present Director of Research in the School of Law, UNSW

2005 Oxford University, PhD

ExperienceEducationHonours

Order of Australia (AO)