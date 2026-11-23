MENAFN - The Conversation) A new parliamentary inquiry has been launched to investigate the safety and quality of peptides after federal Health Minister Mark Butler said he is“extremely concerned” about unapproved products being sold online.

Read more: What are peptides? And why am I hearing so much about them?

The inquiry will examine the steep rise in online prescribing through telehealth services and what Butler called“one-stop-shop-style dispensaries”.

We research peptide use and work with people who use them. This is what else the inquiry will need to consider to tackle this growing problem.

How did we get here?

Peptides are short chains of amino acids – the building blocks of proteins – which send signals around the body to control how it works.

Some peptide medicines, such as insulin and the weight-loss drug semaglutide (sold as Ozempic or Wegovy ), are approved by Australia's medicines regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

But unregulated and unapproved peptides use has exploded, largely thanks to their promotion online for weight loss, anti-ageing, muscle growth and much more.

On social media, influencers pitch them as shortcuts to a leaner, younger or more muscular body, often without mentioning the risks. Many of those sold online have never been checked for quality, safety or whether they actually work.

Some people buy vials from websites (which may be located overseas ) labelled“not for human use” or“research chemicals”.

Others are getting prescriptions through telehealth services, with the product mixed or compounded to order by a pharmacy.

Rising harms have become impossible to ignore

Butler said he was“extremely concerned” about unapproved peptides being prescribed and supplied this way.

In New South Wales, monthly hospital visits linked to unapproved peptides have climbed – from just five in July 2025 to 217 in September this year. In the first half of 2026, poisons information centres in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia recorded 345 peptide-related cases – more than triple the total for all of 2025.

Last month, a Victorian coroner also found the 2025 death of actor Richard Norton was triggered by injecting unapproved peptides. It's believed to be Australia's first death caused by these products.

Unapproved is not the same as unregulated

Not all peptides are the same. Some, such as Ozempic, are approved medicines that have been assessed for safety, quality and effectiveness by the TGA and are regulated in Australia.

Others, such as CJC-1295, are not approved medicines but may still be prescribed by a doctor and supplied through a regulated compounding pharmacy. Doctors can also prescribe approved medicines for uses they weren't approved for, known as“off-label” use.

But whether approved or unapproved, it is illegal to advertise medicines prescribed by a doctor to the public in Australia (unlike New Zealand or the United States).

Read more: Many drugs are prescribed for conditions they weren't tested for – here's what you need to know

Then there is the unregulated market for peptides. This is where illegal activity can occur.

Under Australian law, individuals can bring in a personal supply from overseas only under strict conditions, which include having a valid prescription.

But unapproved peptides are still being advertised and sold online through websites and social media, without a prescription. They're often labelled“research use only” – although this doesn't actually get around any of the rules.

Our team is investigating this unregulated market. Laboratory testing and community testing of peptides sold through illicit channels have found substantial variation: some samples contain none of the advertised peptide product and some have double the dose.

Products bought outside the legal system come with no guarantee of what's in them, how strong they are, or whether they're free from contaminants.

What should the inquiry consider?

It's important to consider how to keep people safer, rather than focusing only on restricting access.

The inquiry will likely hear from the TGA, doctors, pharmacists and researchers, as well as considering data from hospitals and poisons centres, reports of side effects made to the TGA, recent coroners' findings, and testing of what's actually inside products sold online.

But it should also look at research about – and hear from – people using peptides: who they are, why they use them, and what harms they experience.

Our research shows why including a broad range of voices is important. For example, one study we did, involving 294 men who had injected peptides, found that harmful side effects were not limited to younger people.

We found men under 25 were more likely than older men to report acne and hair loss and had higher anxiety scores. But on depression, body image concerns and problematic social media use, older men scored about the same as younger men.

The public conversation about peptides has largely focused on teenagers, overlooking who else is experimenting with these substances.

How we can respond better

While the TGA can continue to enforce existing laws, the inquiry should consider introducing stronger safeguards for online services prescribing unapproved peptides.

People need access to informed health care. Doctors and other health professionals need training to ask about peptide use, screen for issues such as eating disorders and body image concerns, and provide ongoing monitoring and support. This should also include encouraging healthier approaches to exercise, nutrition and supplements.

We also need better public health responses. This means giving consumers information about what is actually being sold in the unregulated market, alongside practical advice to reduce risks.

Many peptide consumers don't think of themselves as people who inject drugs. So community-led programs need to be supported to provide education about peptides and harm reduction, alongside additional needle and syringe program funding.

The inquiry will begin consultation hearings later this month, with a final report expected in mid-2027.