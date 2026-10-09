Samuel Cornell

Research Fellow in Public Health, The University of Queensland

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I completed my PhD at UNSW Sydney in 2026, in which I investigated social media-related incidents and risk-taking. I am broadly interested in risk communication, social media use, harm reduction, and how people respond to their environment.

My undergraduate degree was in physiological science at the University of Bristol in the UK. I then banished myself to South Wales (the original version) for my Master of Science by Research which involved traipsing around general practices in the Welsh Valleys. If you know, you know.

I'm currently conducting research in the young men's health space, exploring looksmaxxing, peptide use, and social media. I'm also collaborating with Movember.

Before academia, I trained in the Royal Navy as a Mine Clearance Diver.

2026–present Research Fellow, University of Queensland



2026 University of New South Wales, PhD 2017 University of Bristol, BSc (Hons)

Public Health And Health Services (1117)

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