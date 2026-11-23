MENAFN - The Conversation) This month's global Microsoft outage provided an uncomfortable reminder of our digital dependence. The true cost to the global economy may never be known, but early estimates are in the billions for Australia alone.

The economic loss is only part of the picture. For businesses and government agencies carrying out critical functions, people had to return to phone calls, text messages and pen-and-paper systems as a workaround. For many, there was also the personal frustration of a lost day of work.

The global outage at Microsoft was followed by a string of others, particularly in the United States, that impacted banks, airlines and more. For small businesses, in particular, these incidents highlighted the importance of having a backup plan. But there are traps to avoid.

Read more: Seven major tech incidents in a week – what's going on, and what can we do?

The hidden problem is dependency

Most businesses don't operate one digital system. They operate a chain of interconnected systems. This connectedness has driven productivity, economic growth and convenience. But it also hides the dependency.

The impacts of tech outages go beyond white-collar work. Think about your favourite coffee place, for example. Your barista is probably able to pour a shot and steam milk if Microsoft's services are down.

Taking an order, however, might involve a cloud point-of-sale system. Accepting payment might depend on a payment terminal, internet connection and bank.

Rostering staff might rely on another online service. Payroll and accounting could be handled by cloud software. Suppliers may be paid electronically. Even the loyalty program might depend on another system.

Do you know what systems your business depends on?

Planning to survive, not thrive

Prior to the 2024 global outage impacting the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike – and the chaos that followed – many businesses would never have heard of this company, let alone realised their systems depended on it.

The impacts of the Microsoft outage reveal that we haven't really learned much, despite Microsoft's products being relatively more visible. Nonetheless, you can't protect what you can't see.

An obvious fix is to build backup systems. But“fully redundant” digital systems are expensive and bring hidden risks of their own. Costs can be reduced by focusing on the weakest links, but that doesn't resolve the digital dependency problem.

Instead, start with the business, not the technology, and ask: what must your business keep doing when systems are down? Remember – this is about surviving, not thriving.

First, that means identifying the strictly essential activities you need to stay afloat and ensure business continuity.

Then, you can consider the technology and ask:

what do we need to carry out this function? what happens if that isn't available? what's our simplest workable alternative?

That may mean manual, pen-and-paper processes, and cash-only transactions.

The persistence of paper

Back at our favourite coffee place, the point-of-sale system may be down, but it can still serve customers. Orders go on a paper docket. Each sale is written in a numbered receipt book, which creates a record of the transaction.

A printed staff roster, with staff phone numbers, ensures they are available to continue serving customers. A reserve of coffee beans and other key consumables provides a short-term buffer. A paper list of current and alternative suppliers enables survival through an extended outage.

It's not elegant or particularly efficient. But the business keeps trading, and at closing time, the owner has an audit trail of evidence to enter into the accounting system when the digital blackout ends.

Inefficiency isn't the only issue with going analogue. Paper records are easier to lose and fudge, and don't have inbuilt error checking.

Digital systems protect us from several other problems as well: mispricing, unrecorded transactions, and automated alerts when supplies run low.

Don't forget about recovery

Even when systems come back up, you need to think about recovery efforts.

After the recent Microsoft outage, businesses faced a backlog of emails, rescheduling missed Teams meetings, and reaching out to customers and suppliers to coordinate normal trading activities. It was a widespread outage, so not everyone came back up at the same time.

For the owner of our favourite coffee place, recovery means going through all the paper receipts and records and ensuring the digital records accurately reflect the transactions that took place during the outage. It also means ensuring no digital records were lost or damaged during the outage.

For example, when an outage occurs mid-transaction, did it get recorded digitally? Is it correct? Is it duplicated in the paper records? Double-charging a customer is never good business, even if it's not your fault.

Be prepared: this will happen again

The next outage is a matter of when, not if. You can't eliminate digital dependency, and you probably wouldn't want to. But you can understand and plan for it.

Know what activities your business must keep doing. Know what systems you depend on, and what workable alternatives you can use when those systems go down. Have this documented in a printed plan, and make sure your staff knows where to find the document. Review it regularly.

A business continuity plan that is out of date, or difficult for staff to implement, won't help you in a crisis.

With appropriate planning and preparation, our favourite coffee place can keep serving with a docket pad and receipt book. What would your business do?