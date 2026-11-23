Professor of Accounting & Business Information Systems, The University of Melbourne

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Michael Davern, FCPA, is Professor of Accounting and Business Information Systems at the University of Melbourne and CPA Australia's inaugural honorary Professor-in-Residence. With over 35 years' experience across academia, industry and board leadership, Michael is internationally recognised for his boundary spanning work in accounting, technology and governance, with a focus on enabling evidence-based, data-driven decision-making. He brings this distinctive perspective to emerging challenges in AI, management, sustainability, reporting and assurance, partnering with organisations and policymakers to navigate change and create value.

–present Professor of Accounting and Business Information Systems, The University of Melbourne

1999 The University of Minnesota, PhD Business Administration



FCPA - Fellow of CPA Australia Distinguished Member - Association for Information Systems

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