MENAFN - The Conversation) After more than a century of struggle, Bougainville is moving closer to becoming the world's newest nation. An autonomous region of Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the northern Solomon Islands chain, Bougainville is taking its next step toward self-determination after a decade-long civil war and a 25-year peace process.

In a 2019 referendum, almost 98% of Bougainvilleans voted for independence. Today the parliament of PNG will begin to vote on ratifying that result.

A“yes” vote in parliament, if it comes, won't immediately make Bougainville independent. But it will set the legal machinery moving.

Hard questions such as the future of the island's contentious Panguna mine remain unresolved, but the vote offers a chance to recognise decades of work from the Bougainvillean and PNG sides that have kept the peace process on track.

The legacy of colonialism

Bougainville was named by French navigator Louis Antoine de Bougainville in the 18th century, and colonialism has shaped its history ever since. In 1899, it was incorporated into German New Guinea, while the neighbouring Solomon Islands became a British protectorate.

Colonial control shifted to Australian occupation in 1914, a move legitimised by the League of Nations in 1920. During the second world war, Japanese forces took over, followed by an American-led invasion in 1943.

From 1949, Bougainville was again under Australian control as part of PNG. The dismantling of colonial rule began in 1971, and PNG gained independence in 1975. Bougainville's decolonisation was left unresolved.

The crisis years

From 1988 to 1998, Bougainville experienced one of the most severe conflicts in the South Pacific.

The Panguna mine was a focal point for grievances related to land ownership, environmental damage, a desire for self-determination and the distribution of mining resources. The mine began operating in 1972 in Central Bougainville, and was once one of the world's one of the world's largest copper and gold mines. Owned by a subsidiary of the Australian company Rio Tinto, it was a significant source of revenue for the PNG government.

In the late 1980s, the environmental impacts of mining and unequal distribution of its revenues led to violent protests by landowners and the closure of the mine.

The PNG government responded with force, and the protests developed into an armed rebellion. Conflict ensued, involving the Bougainville Revolutionary Army, the PNG Defence Force and various local factions. Australia provided indirect military support to PNG forces.

A years-long PNG-imposed blockade paralysed Bougainville's government services and economic activity. An estimated 15,000–20,000 lives were lost in the conflict overall.

Attempts to end the fighting began with people from local villages, especially women. They used customary and introduced conflict resolution processes, alongside Christian faith, to lay the groundwork for political negotiations.

Eventually, peace talks began in 1998, and an agreement was signed in 2001.

Two narratives about how peace was achieved

There have long been two narratives about Bougainville's path to peace.

One emphasises regional and international diplomacy, which has involved New Zealand‐facilitated talks in 1997–98, unarmed Australian peace monitoring and UN engagement.

The second, backed by many Bougainvillean and PNG leaders, stresses a“light intervention” of international support and notes the distinctly Melanesian approach to peacemaking.

This process has been inclusive (involving women's groups, young people, ex-combatants, faith-based organisations and churches) and patient.

The Bougainville Peace Agreement

In 2001, the Bougainville Peace Agreement established a framework for Bougainville's political future. The agreement led to the establishment of the autonomous Bougainville government, a weapons-disposal program, free and fair elections, and a referendum on Bougainville's future political status.

The 2019 referendum gave Bougainvilleans a decisive mandate. Then in August of this year, the autonomous Bougainville government and PNG government – with international support – set out a jointly agreed, phased pathway to translate the referendum result into a constitutional transition.

Now, the results must be ratified by PNG's parliament – the final legislative step in the peace agreement process.

A“yes” vote will not itself create independence. It will kick off the legal, administrative and institutional actions needed to move towards self‐government and ultimately independence.

A“no” or deferred vote will trigger further consultations and protective measures.

Panguna, resources and public understanding

Even in PNG, not everyone understands the history of the conflict and the nature of the peace process – especially younger people, including parliamentarians. Some have complained Bougainville's independence would threaten national unity and set a precedent for other provinces.

Complex post-conflict issues remain in Bougainville, including unresolved trauma from the years of conflict. This has exacerbated other forms of violence based on gender and accusations of sorcery.

Natural resource governance, especially the future of the still-inactive Panguna mine, also remains uncertain.

Local communities have led a process that has just seen Rio Tinto agree to pay US$250 million (A$376 million) to begin addressing the long-term environmental and human cost of the mine.

Efforts are also being made to diversify an independent Bougainville's revenue through fishing, farming and the sustainable approach set out in its“green‐blue economy policy”.

For many people, Panguna is both an emblem of past dispossession and a potential source of revenue for an independent Bougainville. For others, its reopening would risk reviving conflict.

Across the Pacific, community-led peacebuilding efforts aim to prevent conflict alongside providing environmental resilience. While international security pacts are proliferating, practical security on the ground may depend more on addressing colonial legacies, inequality and the impacts of climate change.

A way forward

Whatever the outcome of the parliamentary vote, the institutions, relationships and habits of joint work built through the peace process give reason for cautious optimism.

The people of Bougainville and Papua New Guinea have done the slow work to get to this point. Those of us watching from outside can take this moment to honour the peace process so far and do what is needed to support its future.