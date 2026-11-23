Dr Tania Miletic is the Co-Director of the Initiative for Peacebuilding, Faculty of Arts and Senior Research Fellow in the School of Social and Political Sciences at the University of Melbourne. An experienced peace and conflict studies academic and practitioner, Tania works to promote multidisciplinary research, education and policy development that supports effective engagement in conflict prevention and peacebuilding in the Indo Pacific region.

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