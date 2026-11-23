MENAFN - The Conversation) Sheepdog trials don't always take place in a field. Some take place in a pub.

Across New Zealand, “bark-ups” are a common sight at pubs and agricultural events, and feature a home-bred invention: the New Zealand huntaway dog breed. The aim of the bark-up is simple: find the dog with the best bark.

To outsiders, the spectacle raises an obvious question: why would anyone hold a competition to find the sheepdog that barks the loudest? The answer lies not just in the sheep stations of New Zealand where the huntaway was developed, but in the colonisation of New Zealand, for sheepdogs are breeds of empire. It's something I explore in my new book.

The modern sheepdog was a Victorian invention. Queen Victoria herself was a fan of the collie, buying the best from shepherds on the England-Scotland borders. Those shepherds were at the helm of the emerging sheepdog trialling scene at the start of the 20th century.

In the process, sheepdogs came to embody Victorian moral values. The ideal dog displayed discipline, intelligence, restraint, obedience and industriousness, and perhaps most of all, silence while working – qualities that were equally applicable to the shepherd.

Organisations such as the International Sheep Dog Society reinforced these ideals. Under its influential honorary secretary, James Reid, the border collie was invented not merely as a useful farm dog but as the pinnacle of canine improvement.

Exported throughout Britain's settler colonies, it became a breed of empire, carrying with it particular ideas about good stockmanship, moral character and agricultural modernity. Reid went so far as to describe the sheepdog as the foundation of the pastoral economy, whose intelligence and labour underpinned the success of the British empire.

Scottish settlers had already taken their sheepdogs to New Zealand in the mid-19th Century. But it would be a Northumbrian, James Lilico, who would transform New Zealand's sheepdogs. Arriving in 1894 to work as a shepherd, he immediately sent home for his dog Captain, disappointed by the“useless mongrels” he had been given to work.

So started half a century of importing the finest sheepdogs he could source, usually championship winning trial dogs, earning him the title of the“collie king of New Zealand”. Lilico imported sheepdogs that had been bred with the quality known as“eye” (herding using an intense stare) that had become highly valued among triallists. Breeding them, Lilico championed the superiority of what he called“border dogs” in his weekly column in the New Zealand Farmer periodical.

Lilico's actions were not universally welcomed, in particular his criticism of the sheepdogs and shepherds who worked New Zealand's high country. For the shepherds of these regions, Lilico's strong-eyed dogs were too slow, too delicate and insufficiently forceful. In their view, sheep needed to be moved, not mesmerised.

Their alternative was the huntaway. What marked out the huntaway from the border collie was its noise. Without fences and across wide open country, noise had become a valuable tool for shepherds. Before setting out to muster sheep, shepherds gathered their dogs and instructed them to bark. This bark up – just like those now seen in pubs – guided sheep from a distance, so by the time shepherds arrived the sheep were already on the move.

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If its bark united the huntaway, their appearance did anything but. Old photographs reveal a variety of different appearances and types: from small and fluffy to larger looking collies. But as sheep farming expanded from the South Island into the hill country of the North Island, the huntaway began to evolve.

To make the huntaway more powerful to deal with stubborn Romney sheep, its voice got louder. Breeding experiments involving mastiff, rottweiler, labrador, hound and other breeds sought to improve its barking power. A bigger huntaway became more common, but even now the huntaway defies standardisation beyond its capacity to bark all day.

Crucially, while the development of New Zealand agriculture was part of a scientific “grasslands revolution”, these scientists had little to do with sheepdogs. The huntaway instead reflected the spirit of farmers, as a“practical dog for practical men”. Scientists and breed societies were kept well away in fear of ruining the dog.

Recognition and uncertainty

In 2013 the huntaway was recognised as a unique breed by the New Zealand Kennel Club, but its origins were still uncertain. Recent genetic studies show that it is related to the border collie, and other breeds imported in the 19th century. Genetic traces of the breeds used for power are harder to find, reinforcing the mythology that surrounds the breed.

It may also be that its defining feature – the bark – is not simply a New Zealand invention but an echo of its past. Back in Scotland in 1935, James Reid had given a lecture celebrating the border collie conquering all other breeds of sheepdog. Its popularity had meant that other barking sheepdogs used across Wales and southern England had no place, consigning them to history.

When James Lilico wrote about the huntaway in one of his three books, he received a letter from a shepherd in north Wales suggesting that the Huntaway sounded no different to the dog known as ci hanos, a dog that used noise to drive sheep onto the hills in the springtime.

Lilico had planned on importing one of these as part of a breeding experiment. Such an experiment might be more valuable today as the huntaway gene pool narrows: the closure of large sheep stations in New Zealand is making breeding selection a challenge. In doing so, it raises existential questions about sheepdogs themselves, because without sheep there will be no sheepdogs.