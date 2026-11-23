

Professor of Human Geography, Cardiff University University of Waikato

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am a Professor of Human Geography specialising in the social and behavioural dimensions of animal health, with a particular focus on bovine tuberculosis (bTB) and farm biosecurity. My work examines how farmers, veterinarians, and policymakers understand and respond to disease risks, and how these interpretations shape the effectiveness of disease‐control strategies. I have developed long‐standing research collaborations with colleagues in New Zealand, where shared challenges around bTB management provide valuable opportunities for comparative study, policy learning and analysis of the global circulation of biosecurity policy.

My recent research is examining the links between New Zealand and the UK by studying the history and evolution of sheepdogs. Across all my projects, I aim to combine qualitative social science with interdisciplinary approaches to improve the practicality and social acceptability of animal‐health policies.

Publications

Enticott, G. P., Franklin, A. and Van Winden, S. 2012. Biosecurity and food security: spatial strategies for combating bovine tuberculosis in the UK. The Geographical Journal 178(4), pp. 327-337. (10.1111/j.1475-4959.2012.00475.x)

Enticott, G. et al. 2012. Farmers' confidence in vaccinating badgers against bovine tuberculosis. Veterinary Record 170(8), article number: 204. (10.1136/vr.100079) pdf

Enticott, G. P. 2012. The Local universality of veterinary expertise and the geography of animal disease. Transactions of the Institute of British Geographers 31(1), pp. 75-88. (10.1111/j.1475-5661.2011.00452.x)

Enticott, G. P., Lowe, P. and Wilkinson, K. 2011. Neoliberal reform and the veterinary profession. Veterinary Record 169(13), pp. 327-329. (10.1136/vr.d5384)

Enticott, G. P. and Vanclay, F. 2011. Scripts, animal health and biosecurity: The moral accountability of farmers' talk about animal health risks. Health, Risk & Society 13(4), pp. 293-309. (10.1080/13698575.2011.575456)

Enticott, G. P. 2011. Techniques of neutralising wildlife crime in rural England and Wales. Journal of Rural Studies 27(2), pp. 200-208. 1016/j.2011.01.005)

Enticott, G. et al. 2011. The changing role of veterinary expertise in the food chain. Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B - Biological Sciences 366(1573), pp. 1955-1965. (10.1098/rstb.2010.0408)

Vanclay, F. and Enticott, G. P. 2011. The role and functioning of cultural scripts in farming and agriculture. Sociologia Ruralis 51(3), pp. 256-271. (10.1111/j.1467-9523.2011.00537.x)

Enticott, G. P. and Franklin, A. 2009. Biosecurity, expertise and the institutional void: the case of bovine tuberculosis. Sociologia Ruralis 49(4), pp. 375-393. (10.1111/j.1467-9523.2009.00496.x)

Enticott, G. P. 2009. Introduction to the theme section: rural sociology and animal disease. Sociologia Ruralis 49(4), pp. 327-329. (10.1111/j.1467-9523.2009.00498.x)

Enticott, G. P. 2009. Pandemics, epidemics and endemics: the importance of animal health for environmental policy and planning. Journal of Environmental Policy & Planning 11(3), pp. 263-268. (10.1080/15239080903072638)

Enticott, G. P. 2008. The ecological paradox: social and natural consequences of the geographies of animal health promotion. Transactions of the Institute of British Geographers 33(4), pp. 433-446. (10.1111/j.1475-5661.2008.00321.x)

Bingham, N., Enticott, G. P. and Hinchliffe, S. 2008. Biosecurity: spaces, practices, and boundaries. Environment and Planning A 40(7), pp. 1528-1533. (10.1068/a4173)

Enticott, G. P. and Walker, R. M. 2008. Sustainability, performance and organizational strategy: an empirical analysis of public organizations. Business Strategy and the Environment 17(2), pp. 79-92. (10.1002/bse.501)

Enticott, G. P. 2008. The spaces of biosecurity: prescribing and negotiating solutions to bovine tuberculosis. Environment and Planning A 40(7), pp. 1568-1582. (10.1068/a40304)

Enticott, G. P., Boyne, G. A. and Walker, R. M. 2008. The use of multiple informants in public administration research: data aggregation using organizational echelons. Journal of Public Administration Research and Theory 19(2), pp. 229-253. (10.1093/jopart/mun017)

Enticott, G. P. and Entwistle, T. W. 2007. The Spaces of modernisation: outcomes, indicators and the local government modernisation agenda. Geoforum 38(5), pp. 999-1011. 1016/j.2007.01.009)

Enticott, G. P. and Entwistle, T. W. 2007. The spaces of modernisation: Outcomes, indicators and the local government modernisation agenda. Geoforum 38(5), pp. 999-1011. 1016/j.2007.01.009)

Entwistle, T. W. and Enticott, G. P. 2007. Who or what sets the agenda?. Policy Studies 28(3), pp. 193-208. (10.1080/01442870701437410)

Andrews, R. W., Boyne, G. A. and Enticott, G. P. 2006. Performance failure in the Public Sector: misfortune or mismanagement?. Public Management Review 8(2), pp. 273-296. (10.1080/14719030600587612)

Enticott, G. P. and Walker, R. M. 2005. Environmental sustainability and management reform in local government: an empirical analysis. Policy & Politics 33(2), pp. 297-322. (10.1332/0305573053870130)

Entwistle, T. W., Martin, S. J. and Enticott, G. P. 2005. Leadership and service improvement: Dual elites or dynamic dependency?. Local Government Studies 31(5), pp. 541-554. (10.1080/03003930500293435)

Walker, R. M. and Enticott, G. P. 2004. Using multiple informants in public administration: revisiting the managerial values and actions debate. Journal of Public Administration Research and Theory 14(3), pp. 417-434. (10.1093/jopart/muh022)

Boyne, G. A. and Enticott, G. P. 2004. Are the 'Poor' Different? The Internal Characteristics of Local Authorities in the Five Comprehensive Performance Assessment Groups. Public Money and Management 24(1), pp. 11-18. (10.1111/j.1467-9302.2004.00388.x)

Enticott, G. P. 2003. Risking the rural: nature, morality and the consumption of unpasteurised milk. Journal of Rural Studies 19(4), pp. 411-424. (10.1016/S0743-0167(03)00023-8)

Enticott, G. P. 2003. Lay immunology, local foods and rural identity: defending unpasteurised milk in England. Sociologia Ruralis 43(3), pp. 257-270. (10.1111/1467-9523.00244)

Enticott, G. P. 2003. Risking the rural: nature, morality and the consumption of unpasteurised milk. Journal of Rural Studies 19(4), pp. 411-424. (10.1016/S0743-0167(03)00023-8)

Enticott, G. P. 2001. Calculating nature: the case of badgers, bovine tuberculosis and cattle. Journal of Rural Studies 17(2), pp. 149-164. (10.1016/S0743-0167(00)00051-6)

Enticott, G. P. 2001. Calculating nature: the case of badgers, bovine tuberculosis and cattle. Journal of Rural Studies 17(2), pp. 149-164. (10.1016/S0743-0167(00)00051-6)

Book Sections

Enticott, G. P. 2011. Ethnographic practices and the practices of biosecurity. In: Franklin, A. and Blyton, P. R. eds. Researching Sustainability: A guide to social science methods, practoce and engagement. Abingdon: Earthscan, pp. 37-53.

Enticott, G. P. 2008. Dirty foods, healthy communities? Hybridity, rurality and the consumption of unpasteurised milk in rural England. In: Cox, R. and Campkin, B. eds. Dirt: new geographies of cleanliness and contamination. London: IB Tauris, pp. 168-177.

Conference or Workshop Items

Enticott, G. 2011. Social Impacts of Bovine Tuberculosis in West Wales. Presented at: Welsh Regional Eradication Boards Annual Conference, Carmarthen, UK.

Enticott, G. 2010. Biosecurity and Risk. Presented at: Researching Food Sustainability: reflections, challenges and the future agenda, Cardiff.

Lee, R. and Enticott, G. 2010. Buying Biosecurity. Presented at: Regulation in the Age of Crisis, Dublin.

Enticott, G. 2010. Gut feeling: the zoonotic affects of living with disease. Presented at: RGS-IBG Annual Conference 2010, London.

Enticott, G. 2010. Living with Bovine Tuberculosis. Presented at: British Science Association Annual Conference, Food Security and Animal Disease, London.

Enticott, G. P. 2009. Theoretical and empirical analysis of biosecurity knowledge transfer interventions in England and Wales. Presented at: Fifth International M.Bovis Conference, Wellington, New Zealand.

Enticott, G. P. 2009. Unravelling the multiple expertise of the veterinary protocol. Presented at: XXIII European Society for Rural Sociology (ESRS) Congress, Vaasa, Finland.

Enticott, G. P. 2009. Veterinarian styles of animal health regulation: capture or culture?. Presented at: Surveillance and Nonhuman Life ESRC Seminar Series, Newcastle University.

Enticott, G. P. 2008. Farmers' understanding of biosecurity and bovine tuberculosis. Presented at: Presentation to Welsh Assembly Government Policy and Stakeholders Group, Cardiff.

Enticott, G. P. 2008. Farmers' understanding of biosecurity and bovine tuberculosis: a seminar presented at University of Liverpool Veterinary School. Presented at: University of Liverpool Veterinary School seminars, Liverpool.

Enticott, G. P. 2008. Holy cow! Shambo and the contested solutions to bovine tuberculosis.. Presented at: Royal Geographical Society (with the Institute of British Geographers) Annual International Conference, London.

Enticott, G. P. and Halfacree, K. 2008. Introducing the 'Lie of the Land': From idiom to critique and back again. Presented at: Royal Geographical Society (with the Institute of British Geographers) Annual International Conference, London.

Martin, S. et al. 2005. Drivers of the performance of public services: An empirical analysis of the impact of current reforms. Presented at: British Academy of Management (BAM) Conference 2005, Oxford, UK, 13-15 September 2005.

Ashworth, R. et al. 2002. Corporateness and organizational performance in local government: An empirical analysis. Presented at: 6th International Research Symposium on Public Management (IRSPM6), Edinburgh, UK, 8-10 April 2002.

Monographs

Enticott, G. P. 2010. Techniques of neutralising wildlife crime in England and Wales. Working paper. Cardiff: Centre for Business Relationships, Accountability, Sustainability and Society (BRASS), Cardiff University. Available at:

Enticott, G. P. 2008. Biosecurity, "sound science" and the prevention paradox: farmers' understandings of animal health. Working paper. Cardiff: BRASS, Cardiff University. Available at:

Enticott, G. P. 2008. Evaluation of the south west Wales biosecurity intensive treatement area: final report. Cardiff: Welsh Assembly Government. Available at:

Enticott, G. P. 2008. Health check Wales: impact to veterinary practices. Technical Report.

Martin, S. et al. 2003. Evaluation of the long-term impact of the Best Value regime: baseline report. Cardiff: Cardiff University..

Martin, S. et al. 2003. Evaluation of the long-term impact of the Best Value regime: first interim report. London: Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

Boyne, G. et al. 2002. Best value and English local government: Summary of baseline census results. Project Report. London: Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

–present Senior Lecturer, Cardiff University

Experience