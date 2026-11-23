MENAFN - The Conversation) Some of the world's best athletes are now making more money on OnlyFans than they do winning championships.

From American ultrarunner Camille Herron to Australian motorcycle racer Tayla Relph and German Olympic bobsled champion Lisa Buckwitz, a growing number of elite sportswomen are turning to the subscription platform to fund their careers.

While some athletes post sexually explicit material, others are using OnlyFans for sponsorship, training footage and behind-the-scenes content.

Their growing presence on a site best known for adult content has sparked debate about whether it represents empowerment or exploitation.

Sportswomen and the rise of digital media

This trend might be making headlines, but it's part of a much longer history of sportswomen using their bodies and public profiles to earn money – often in an industry that has undervalued their athletic achievements.

In December 1998, Playboy featured German figure skater Katarina Witt, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and four-time world champion. The issue reportedly became only the second in the magazine's history to sell out worldwide.

Other prominent athletes followed, including Olympic swimmer Amanda Beard and professional volleyball player Gabrielle Reece. Sportswomen have also appeared in revealing photo shoots for FHM, Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue and GQ.

In 1999, Australia's national soccer team, the Matildas, appeared in a now infamous nude calendar to boost their profile and raise funds.

The rise of social media in recent years has now offered sportswomen new ways to control how they present themselves.

Over the past decade, many have used their own accounts to tell their sporting stories, connect with fans, build personal brands and attract sponsors. Doing so has allowed them to bypass mainstream sports media, which has historically marginalised, trivialised and sexualised women athletes.

But this greater control over their public image has also highlighted the pressures sportswomen face to remain visible and commercially appealing.

Cultivating 'desirable athletic femininity'

In research we conducted a decade ago, we analysed the social media accounts of five sportswomen who had some of the largest international followings at the time: tennis stars Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, motorsport driver Danica Patrick, mixed martial arts fighter Ronda Rousey and professional surfer Alana Blanchard.

We found the sportswomen often focused on fashion, friends, family and lifestyle. Many also shared sexualised images emphasising their beauty and femininity to attract attention and build their profiles in a competitive sports media industry.

In another study, we examined the considerable labour sportswomen invest in cultivating a marketable, likeable and authentic image of“desirable athletic femininity”.

But this online visibility also comes with new risks, including body shaming, trolling and other forms of abuse that can take a toll on sportswomen's health and wellbeing.

The use of OnlyFans has divided opinion over sportswomen profiting from their own images. While some see it as a form of economic and bodily empowerment, others argue that it reinforces existing inequalities in women's sport.

For athletes who choose to share sexualised content, one concern is that it encourages audiences to view sportswomen as sexual objects rather than serious athletes. This could potentially undermine progress towards gender equality in sport.

In our previous research, we examined how different strands of feminism – including third-wave, postfeminist and neoliberal perspectives – interpret sportswomen's decisions to sexualise their own images. Some emphasise women's agency and entrepreneurialism, while others see objectification and the reinforcement of inequalities in women's sport.

The recent backlash from sportswomen against an advertisement featuring actor Sydney Sweeney illustrates these tensions. The ad, which used Sweeney's sex appeal to promote sports betting, drew criticism from athletes who argued it reinforced outdated stereotypes about women in sport.

Read more: Why Sydney Sweeney's controversial advert goes beyond sexualising women's sport

Such responses suggest a growing resistance to sexualised portrayals, and a desire for sportswomen to be respected and valued for their athletic achievements.

Is the gender pay gap driving sportswomen to OnlyFans?

Financial pressures have long influenced athletes' decisions to sexualise their own images. If sportswomen were paid more fairly, fewer might feel compelled to seek income through platforms such as OnlyFans.

Although there have been significant improvements in recent years in some sports, the gender pay gap in professional sport remains substantial.

Despite some notable exceptions, women athletes typically earn considerably less across several forms of financial compensation. These include salaries, prize money, performance bonuses, sponsorships, endorsements and shares of sporting revenue.

The latest Forbes global rankings reveal that for the third consecutive year, not a single woman appeared among the world's 50 highest-paid athletes.

Sportswomen are training just as hard as their male counterparts, and they are increasingly filling stadiums and attracting growing audiences. Yet the gendered economy of sport means that many sportswomen are not earning enough to focus full-time on training and competing.

OnlyFans may seem like an extreme way to fund a sporting career, but rather than blaming sportswomen, we should acknowledge the inequalities that make it so difficult for many to pursue their sporting ambitions.

At the same time, we need to consider the risks such platforms may pose to individual athletes and the wider women's sport movement.