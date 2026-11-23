Holly Thorpe
- Professor in Sociology of Sport and Gender, University of Waikato
Dr Thorpe is Professor in Te Huataki Waiora School of Health at the University of Waikato in New Zealand. She works primarily in the field of the sociology of sport and physical culture, with her research interests including women's health and wellbeing, gender equity and inclusion, and sport for development. She has published over 100 articles and chapters on these topics, and has authored five books and nine edited books. She has been both a Fulbright and Leverhulme Fellow. Driven to do research that contributes towards social change, Professor Thorpe works closely with an array of international and national sports organizations to inform new practices, processes and policy development.Experience
- 2019–2022 Professor, University of Waikato
- 2007 University of Waikato, PhD/Sociology of Sport
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